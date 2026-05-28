American Securities LLC: American Securities Completes Sale of MW Components to Rosebank Industries

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Securities LLC ("American Securities"), a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced the completion of the sale of MW Components, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered specialty fasteners, springs, and precision metal components, to Rosebank Industries plc (LON: ROSE) ("Rosebank"), in a transaction valued at approximately $950 million.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, MW Components is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered, mission-critical fasteners, springs, and precision metal components serving customers across aerospace & defense, electronics, semiconductors, medical, energy, agriculture, and other diversified industrial end markets. Since American Securities' investment in 2017, the company has transformed through a combination of strategic acquisitions, operational enhancements, and investments in talent, equipment, and technology.

"We are proud of the growth MW Components achieved during our partnership," said Michael Fisch, Founder & CEO of American Securities. "Working closely with Tom Amato and the broader management team, the company strengthened its leadership position, expanded into strategic end markets, and built differentiated operational and commercial capabilities that position the business for continued success in this next chapter with Rosebank."

During American Securities' ownership, MW Components significantly expanded its exposure to attractive, high-growth end markets including aerospace & defense, electronics, and semiconductors, while also strengthening its digital and e-commerce capabilities through the development of its proprietary "SNAP" software platform to facilitate rapid quoting activity. In addition, the company completed nine strategic add-on acquisitions that broadened its product portfolio, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and enhanced commercial reach across North America. These efforts supported the evolution of MW Components into a scaled platform operating across three divisions: Fasteners, Springs, and Precision Components.

About American Securities

Founded in 1994, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in North American companies, primarily in the industrial and B2B services sectors. With $23 billion under management, we partner with businesses generating $200 million to $2 billion in annual revenues. We combine deep sector expertise, differentiated insights and proven internal capabilities to serve as transformational partners that drive growth and build enduring value. Our investment philosophy emphasizes capital preservation through disciplined investing and hands-on engagement, paired with repeatable value creation processes and operational excellence. American Securities is based in New York with an office in Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.american-securities.com.

About MW Components

MW Components, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of highly engineered, bespoke fasteners, springs and precision metal components, wholly based in the United States. MW Components has evolved through significant organic growth and a prolific "buy-and-build" strategy, positioning itself as a leading manufacturer of specialty fasteners and springs in North America, serving over 14,000 OEMs, distributors and aftermarket customers through multiple channels across the aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, agriculture, construction and other diversified industrial sectors. MW Components houses over 24 industry-leading brands and manufactures products that are mission-critical but represent only a small portion of the overall finished product cost. The company operates 24 manufacturing facilities across the United States and employs more than 1,750 people.

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SOURCE American Securities LLC