Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 17:18 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan Chip Systems Announces Industry's First Sureboot Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP Solution

Arasan Chip Systems Announces Industry's First Sureboot Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP Solution including support for AP Memory's Xccela PSRAM and the latest LVpSRAM

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of IP for mobile and automobile SoC's, is proud to announce the launch of the industry's first Sureboot Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP. The Sureboot Total xSPI + PSRAM 16-bit IP includes the controller IP, seamlessly integrated PHY IP and software stack. This IP is specifically engineered to support AP Memory's Xccela PSRAM and their latest LVpSRAM, providing a high-performance, low-power memory interface for next-generation SoC designs.

"Arasan and AP Memory have worked collaboratively with multiple customers over the years" said Jerry Hsueh, Senior Vice President at AP Memory. "We are pleased to see the latest PSRAM IP solution from Arasan supporting our latest line of PSRAM Devices, including the LVpSRAM.

The Arasan Sureboot 16-bit xSPI PSRAM IP is a high-performance memory interface designed for maximum speed and flexibility, doubling standard throughput by using two 8-bit data lanes to transfer 32 bits every 266MHz clock cycle and supports 1.2v and 1.8v devices. It is fully compliant with the JEDEC JESD251C specification and backward compatible with Octal, Quad, and Dual SPI standards, ensuring it works with both modern and legacy devices. The IP simplifies system integration by booting directly into SPI mode for immediate memory access and features AXI memory mapping with built-in DMA support.

The Arasan Total IP Solution includes:

  • Sureboot 16-bit xSPI PSRAM Controller: A high-performance controller optimized for AP Memory's Xccela and LVpSRAM, ensuring low latency and maximum throughput.
  • Compliant PHY: A robust physical layer (PHY) designed for high-speed signal integrity and seamlessly integrated with Arasan's xSPI Controller. Supports 1.2 v and 1.8v devices.
  • Complete Software Stack: A comprehensive firmware and software package to accelerate time-to-market and ensure seamless hardware-software synergy.

Arasan, a longstanding member of JEDEC offers a comprehensive portfolio of solid storage IP which includes Sureboot eMMC IP, SD Card IP, UFS IP, ONFI NAND Flash IP and standalone xSPI IP in addition to this PSRAM IP.

Availability
Arasan's Sureboot Total xSPI + PSRAM 16-bit IP with the PHY is available immediately on major foundries and on multiple nodes. Please contact sales@arasan.com to license the IP.

For more product information, please visit:
https://www.arasan.com/product/xspi-nor-ip/

Arasan JEDEC compliant xSPI IP a superset of our Octal SPI, QSPI, SPI and PSRAM IP

About Arasan
Arasan Chip Systems, founded in 1995 is a provider of IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs. Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan's IP

About AP Memory
AP Memory (TWSE: 6531) is a global fabless design semiconductor company specializing in customized memory design and IP solutions. Products include IoT memory (IoTRAM), AI memory solutions (VHM), and silicon capacitors (S-SiCap). With strong R&D capabilities, AP Memory is committed to providing high performance, low-power and innovative customized products and solutions for applications such as mobile communication, wearable, IoT, high-end mobile application, high-performance computing, and edge computing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989177/xspiblock.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724571/Arasan_Chip_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arasan-chip-systems-announces-industrys-first-sureboot-total-16-bit-xspi--psram-ip-solution-302784169.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.