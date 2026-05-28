LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Helps FyscalTech Reduce Test Execution Time by 60% and Reclaim Over 600 Engineering Hours Monthly

FyscalTech leveraged KaneAI and HyperExecute to accelerate regression cycles, improve release confidence, and scale testing across its fintech ecosystem

San Francisco, CA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (previously LambdaTest ), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced the results of its collaboration with FyscalTech , a large-scale fintech company serving over 150 million users across distributed microservices-driven platforms.

By adopting TestMu AI's KaneAI and HyperExecute, FyscalTech achieved approximately 60% faster test execution, reduced regression cycles from 6-10 hours to under one hour, and reclaimed more than 600 engineering hours every month across QA and validation workflows.

As FyscalTech's ecosystem grew in scale and complexity, its testing infrastructure began to show its limits. Regression cycles stretched longer, release decisions slowed, flaky automation eroded engineering trust, and the operational overhead of maintaining test stability climbed steadily. During high-traffic periods and major releases, the lack of fast, reliable feedback was directly impacting engineering velocity, release confidence, and the very capability FyscalTech is known for delivering at speed.

To address these challenges, FyscalTech implemented HyperExecute for large-scale parallel execution and KaneAI for AI-native test creation and debugging workflows.

With HyperExecute, the team significantly compressed regression execution timelines by running hundreds of tests in parallel across distributed environments. Full regression cycles that previously took most of the workday are now complete in under one hour, enabling same-day validation and faster release readiness.

Simultaneously, KaneAI transformed the team's testing workflow by enabling natural-language-based automation and contextual failure analysis. Engineers were able to create and maintain tests faster, reduce maintenance overhead, and quickly understand execution failures without manually investigating raw logs.

"Modern engineering teams cannot afford slow or unreliable validation workflows, especially in highly regulated and high-scale environments like fintech," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "With KaneAI and HyperExecute, FyscalTech was able to accelerate feedback loops, improve confidence in automation, and free engineering teams to focus on higher-value quality initiatives instead of managing infrastructure complexity."

Key outcomes from the implementation include:

Approximately 60% reduction in overall test execution time

Regression cycles reduced from 6-10 hours to under one hour

More than 600 engineering hours reclaimed monthly

Around 30-35% increase in productive engineering throughput within QA workflows

Faster debugging through AI-assisted contextual failure insights

Improved release confidence and reduced escaped defects

Greater traceability and audit readiness across testing environments

FyscalTech also adopted a modular testing strategy during onboarding, allowing reusable workflows and reducing duplication across validation pipelines. Combined with TestMu AI's Real Device Cloud and App Automation capabilities, the team gained broader device coverage and more reliable debugging visibility for identifying app-specific versus platform-specific issues.

"Speed has always been our edge at FyscalTech, and TestMu AI has helped us sharpen it further. With KaneAI and HyperExecute, we've achieved a 60% reduction in test execution time, compressed regression cycles from 10 hours to a mere couple of hours, and reclaimed 600+ engineering hours every month. Those hours are now being invested where they create real impact, building new products, strengthening reliability, and accelerating the pace at which we deliver value. This collaboration isn't just an upgrade; it's a force multiplier for how we move", said Saurabh Chandolia, CTO, FyscalTech.

These results further highlight how AI-native quality engineering platforms are helping modern enterprises move beyond traditional automation limitations and build scalable, resilient, and faster software delivery pipelines.

About TestMu AI (Previously LambdaTest)

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-native Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit TestMu AI

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Press and Media Manager +91 9870981968 nikhils@testmuai.com