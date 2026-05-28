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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Assured Space Access Technologies Inc: Assured Space Introduces Penoptix, a Next-Generation Transportable Radar for Missile Defense

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Space today announced Penoptix, a next-generation, fully transportable X-band radar system designed to operate in dynamic and contested environments where mobility and flexibility are critical.

Penoptix addresses the limitations of legacy radar systems by introducing a distributed architecture that can be rapidly deployed, relocated, and scaled as mission needs evolve. Instead of relying on a single, fixed system, Penoptix is designed to operate as part of a network, enabling greater flexibility, built-in redundancy, and more resilient performance in the field.

"Legacy radar systems were designed for a threat environment that no longer exists," said Sean McDaniel, CEO of Assured Space. "Penoptix addresses the future of missile defense with a mobile, modular system that is easy to replace and easy to defend. Most importantly, it saves lives by giving our warfighters, friends and allies the scalable, all-seeing capability they need to defeat modern threats."

Built on Assured Space's proprietary CapLink Array technology, Penoptix features a compact 3m² active aperture that can be coherently combined with additional units to form a scalable sensor network delivering the flexible, "all-seeing" capability required for asymmetric threat environments challenging the country's defenses and that of our friends and allies. This allows operators to expand coverage, introduce redundancy, and maintain operational continuity even in degraded or disrupted environments.

The system supports a "fight-as-you-come" operational model, enabling rapid deployment, frequent relocation, and sustained mission effectiveness even when individual units are lost or replaced. Penoptix is designed to integrate with existing radar and command-and-control architectures and can operate across multiple communication transport options, including terrestrial, satellite, and wireless networks.

Penoptix reflects Assured Space's approach to next-generation radar architectures, focused on mobility, modularity, and operational resilience.

For more information, visit: https://penoptix.com/

About Assured Space
Founded in 2001, Assured Space is a Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in advanced RF solutions for defense and aerospace applications. Headquartered in Arizona with operations across the U.S., Assured Space provides advanced phased array antenna systems, scalable zero-trust 5G solutions, mission-ready RF payloads, custom sensors, and next-generation designs for active and passive beamforming, supporting multi-orbit satellite communications and ground radar antenna systems.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assured-space-introduces-penoptix-a-next-generation-transportable-radar-for-missile-defense-302784697.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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