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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Captures Expanding Global Investor Attention as Powerful Market Momentum and Renewed Microcap Optimism Continue Fueling Excitement Across the Worldwide Investment Community

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as increasing global market awareness continues surrounding the Company's long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology.

As U.S. financial markets continue rallying and investor optimism expands throughout the global investment landscape, management believes renewed enthusiasm surrounding emerging growth companies and microcap opportunities continues accelerating across worldwide markets.

Management further stated that increasing investor attention toward lithium supply chains, EV infrastructure, and next-generation charging technologies continues strengthening as more investors globally continue discovering the long-term vision and growth potential of ELEKTROS Inc.

Reuters recently reported that expanding high-speed charging infrastructure remains one of the most important components necessary for accelerating electric vehicle adoption worldwide, as governments and major corporations continue investing billions into EV charging expansion initiatives.

Benzinga has also highlighted the growing importance of rapid EV charging infrastructure globally, emphasizing that high-speed charging convenience continues becoming increasingly essential to supporting the future mass adoption of electric vehicles around the world.

Bloomberg News has further emphasized the critical importance of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, describing lithium as one of the most essential raw materials powering the future of electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage technologies worldwide.

"This is a very exciting and meaningful time for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are extremely grateful for the growing awareness and support we continue receiving from investors globally. Our vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology continues attracting increasing attention from investors around the world."

Management further stated that the Company remains committed to long-term shareholder value creation while continuing to pursue strategic opportunities within the lithium and EV infrastructure sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-captures-expanding-global-investor-attention-as-powerful-market-momentum-a-1170970

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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