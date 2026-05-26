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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Celebrates Growing Global Momentum as Investor Awareness Expands Across the Microcap Market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today extended its appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors around the world as growing market momentum and expanding awareness continue surrounding the Company's long-term vision.

Management stated that the Company remains focused on advancing its hard rock lithium mining initiatives alongside its patented EV charging technology platform, while continuing to build broader visibility throughout the global microcap and penny stock investment community.

As U.S. financial markets continue rallying near historic highs, ELEKTROS believes investor interest in emerging growth opportunities and innovative energy-related sectors continues strengthening. The Company noted that Friday's strong market performance and continued engagement from investors worldwide represent what management believes could be the early stages of a much larger growth story.

"This is a very exciting and meaningful time for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are extremely grateful for the growing awareness and support we continue receiving from investors globally. Our vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology continues attracting attention from more and more investors around the world, and we believe this is only the beginning."

Management further stated that the Company remains committed to long-term shareholder value creation while continuing to pursue strategic growth opportunities within the lithium and EV infrastructure sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-celebrates-growing-global-momentum-as-investor-awareness-expands-across-th-1170517

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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