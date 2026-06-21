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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
21.06.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Extends a Heartfelt Father's Day Blessing to Fathers Around the World

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, is honored to extend its warmest wishes to fathers everywhere on this special Father's Day.

Today, we celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, mentors, and father figures who dedicate their lives to guiding, protecting, teaching, and loving their children. The impact of a caring father reaches far beyond a single day and helps shape families, communities, and future generations.

On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we offer our sincere gratitude to all fathers around the world.

"This Father's Day, we simply want fathers everywhere to know that they are valued, respected, and loved," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

"If your father is still with you, whether you call him Dad, Daddy, Father, Papa, Abba, or by any loving name in any language, take a moment today to call him and simply say, 'I love you.' Those words are among the greatest gifts a parent can receive. And to all fathers, take a moment to tell your children that you love them as well.

Father's Day is a special opportunity to express gratitude, strengthen family bonds, and celebrate the blessings that Almighty God has given us. Even if your father is no longer here, you can honor his memory with gratitude in your heart and appreciation for the lessons and love he shared.

May Almighty God bless every father with health, strength, wisdom, happiness, peace, and abundant joy. May your children make you proud, may your homes be filled with love and laughter, and may you always know how deeply appreciated you are. From all of us at ELEKTROS Inc., we wish you and your families a beautiful, meaningful, and blessed Father's Day."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-extends-a-heartfelt-fathers-day-blessing-to-fathers-around-the-world-1179972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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