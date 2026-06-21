Elektros, Inc.: A Father's Love Is One of Life's Greatest Blessings - ELEKTROS Inc. Honors Fathers Around the World on Father's Day

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly joins families around the world in celebrating Father's Day and honoring the extraordinary men whose love, guidance, sacrifice, and devotion help shape future generations.

A father's love is often expressed not only through words, but through years of hard work, quiet sacrifices, protection, encouragement, and unwavering dedication to his family. Fathers carry dreams for their children, celebrate their victories, comfort them through challenges, and help guide them through life's journey.

Today, ELEKTROS Inc. pauses to recognize fathers everywhere and to offer a heartfelt message of appreciation.

"On this special Father's Day, I encourage everyone to take a moment to reach out to their father, grandfather, or father figure and simply say, 'I love you,'" stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

"Whether you call him Dad, Daddy, Father, Papa, Abba, or another loving name, those words have tremendous meaning. A simple expression of love can create a memory that lasts forever.

To all fathers around the world, thank you. Thank you for the countless hours you dedicate to your families, for the lessons you teach, for the values you pass on, and for the love you give so generously.

May Almighty God bless every father with health, happiness, strength, wisdom, peace, prosperity, and many joyful years with the people they love most. May your children continue to make you proud, may your homes be filled with laughter, and may your hearts always know how deeply appreciated you are.

From all of us at ELEKTROS Inc., Happy Father's Day. May this day bring abundant blessings to you, your children, your grandchildren, and your entire family."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-fathers-love-is-one-of-lifes-greatest-blessings-elektros-inc.-honors-fathers-around-th-1179971