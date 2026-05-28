Clue Becomes the First Insurance-Covered Period and Menstrual Cycle Tracker in the World

BERLIN, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue , the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, today announced a partnership with Süddeutsche Krankenversicherung a. G. (SDK), one of Germany's leading private health insurers, making Clue the first period and menstrual cycle tracker in the world to be covered by health insurance.

Women are the world's largest health and wellness consumers, yet they remain consistently underserved. They navigate a marketplace with little evidence-based guidance, face persistent barriers to care, and are often left to manage their health on their own. According to a survey with almost 12.000 Clue users, two thirds report concerns about their menstrual health, and the majority of them are managing symptoms on their own.*

SDK's partnership with Clue is a direct response to that gap. As countries around the world debate menstrual leave policies, SDK is taking a stand by giving women the tools to understand and manage their health on a daily basis. Thousands of fully insured members, as well as the roughly 1,600 employees of SDK and Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a. G., will now gain access to Clue Plus, at no extra cost.

Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue, said: "Women's health is one of the most underserved categories in global healthcare, which is why Clue is building a network of partners across insurance, benefits, and financial services to change that. Partnering with SDK is a meaningful step in making that a reality, and we hope to see more insurers follow'.

The partnership with SDK is part of a broader push by Clue to make its app available through the platforms and partners women already use, enabling millions to access all the benefits of Clue Plus, as part of their existing benefits and without additional cost. This partnership deepens Clue's commitment to providing access to life-changing insights, and will see SDK join our proud roster of existing global relationships with Wellhub, Urban Sports Club, Klarna, Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange as well as HSA/FSA-eligible benefits programs in the United States.

'We are delighted to now offer this premium Clue Plus access together with SDK," said Dr. Cornelia Hainer, Head of Science at Clue. 'There is far more to the menstrual cycle than just a monthly period, and Clue exists to help women better understand the broader, more holistic, picture of our bodies - with trusted and credible science-based resources at the core'.

Clue offers comprehensive tracking for experiences, symptoms, and activities across every stage of women's health. With tailored modes for different life phases - from period and cycle tracking, to trying to conceive, pregnancy monitoring, and perimenopause - the app helps users build a meaningful record of their health over time. Combined with extensive educational content, Clue empowers users to make more informed decisions about their bodies and supports more productive conversations with healthcare providers. Better tools enable better conversations, and better conversations lead to better care.

"For a long time, women's health was not sufficiently considered in the healthcare system and was even a taboo subject in some cases. Partnerships like this offer us the opportunity to provide new momentum and help change this. Our goal is to close gaps in care and provide our insured members with health offerings that fit seamlessly into their daily lives and improve their quality of life," said Olaf Engemann, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at SDK.

Women who want to advocate for Clue coverage through their own insurer or employer can visit helloclue.com .

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world. Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns. Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive, track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide. Join the movement that's changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free, today.



About SDK

Headquartered in Fellbach, SDK supports its insured members in staying healthy and recovering from illness, for life, serving private and corporate clients alike. Around 680,000 members rely on SDK for their health. With over 1 billion euros in premium income, SDK ranks among the 13 largest private health insurers in Germany. SDK is the partner of the Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken in southern Germany. Around 800 employees in both the office and field service ensure high-performance advising and uncomplicated support.

*Preliminary data. Publication is under review. Pre-print here .

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