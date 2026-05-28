As Luxury Assets Become Financial Instruments, Qollateral Expands Into Nationwide Exotic Vehicle Lending

Manhattan-based luxury lender launches same-day loans from $50,000 to $2.5 million against Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, and other investment-grade collector vehicles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / There is enormous wealth sitting idle inside America's garages. On April 19, 2026, Qollateral built a lending product around it.

The Manhattan-based luxury asset lender launched its Exotic Vehicle Lending Division on that date, offering owners of high-value vehicles same-day loans between $50,000 and $2.5 million without traditional credit underwriting or income verification requirements. The launch marks the company's first formal expansion into a new asset class in its more than ten years of luxury asset-backed lending.

A Market That Has Outgrown Traditional Finance

Earlier this year, a Ferrari Enzo sold at public auction for $17.875 million, more than three times the model's previous record. It was not an isolated result. Over the past decade, rare Ferraris, analog-era supercars, Porsche GT models, and limited-production hypercars have emerged as recognized alternative assets among sophisticated collectors, with values in certain segments appreciating substantially over the period.

Traditional finance has been slow to adapt. Business lending standards have tightened across multiple recent Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer surveys, while products designed to lend against vehicles were built for a different borrower profile entirely.

"To many of our clients, a Ferrari or collector vehicle is no longer simply a lifestyle purchase," said Michael Manashirov, Managing Partner at Qollateral. "It's a store of value and a financial instrument: one piece in a diversified portfolio."

How the Service Works

Qollateral's vehicle loans are structured for high-net-worth clients, not the conventional auto equity market. Key terms:

Loan amounts from $50,000 to $2.5 million

Same-day funding via wire transfer

No credit checks or income verification

No reporting to credit bureaus

Non-recourse, with no personal liability beyond the vehicle

Nationwide, fully insured vehicle transport and secure storage

Valuations based on wholesale and secondary market data, not retail asking prices

Eligible collateral includes collector-grade Ferraris, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche GT and Turbo variants, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover, and qualifying classic automobiles. Vehicles must hold a clean title. Qollateral takes possession for the loan term and returns the vehicle in identical condition once the balance is repaid.

Built on an Established Platform

The vehicle service draws on Qollateral's luxury lending experience and the operational standards applied across its existing asset classes. The company is bonded and licensed by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA License #2108815 and #2108816), holds a BBB A+ rating, and is headquartered in the International Gem Tower in Manhattan's Diamond District.

Vehicle storage is coordinated through a nationwide network of secure, insured partners. All vehicles are held in a climate and humidity-controlled facility purpose-built for high-value collector automobiles. Each vehicle receives ongoing professional care throughout the loan term, including battery monitoring, routine engine cycling, dust-free indoor protection, and regular condition checks to preserve mechanical integrity, cosmetic condition, and investment value.

"The garage is increasingly becoming part of the balance sheet," Manashirov said. "Sophisticated borrowers no longer view these assets as idle capital. They view them as assets that should work."

The Exotic Vehicle Lending Division is now active nationwide. Owners of qualifying vehicles may request a confidential, no-obligation evaluation by calling 212-287-5257 or submitting the website's contact form .

About Qollateral

Qollateral is a Manhattan-based luxury asset-backed lender providing discreet, same-day collateral loans against investment-grade physical assets, including luxury watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, precious metals, handbags, fine art, rare collectibles, and exotic vehicles. The firm serves executives, entrepreneurs, collectors, athletes, and private clients throughout the United States. Previously, Qollateral has been featured in Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Fox News, USA Today, Haute Living, Benzinga, Yahoo Finance, Sports Illustrated, and other national publications.

Media Contact:

Michael Manashirov, Managing Partner

hello@qollateral.com

212-287-5257

qollateral.com

SOURCE: Qollateral

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/as-luxury-assets-become-financial-instruments-qollateral-expands-int-1171490