Kolter Homes: New Construction Homes in Stuart, FL Highlighted at Cove at Park Trace Grand Opening

Kolter Homes Celebrates Opening of Boutique Treasure Coast Community with Personalized Homes and Private Preserve Homesites

STUART, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / A New Community Opens on Florida's Treasure Coast

Kolter Homes recently celebrated the Grand Opening of Cove at Park Trace, a new gated community in Stuart, Florida featuring just 34 homesites and personalized new construction homes on Florida's Treasure Coast.

Located in Martin County, the boutique neighborhood introduces a limited opportunity for homebuyers seeking new homes in Stuart, FL with close access to beaches, boating, golf, dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation throughout the Treasure Coast and South Florida.

During the Grand Opening event, guests toured the community's two designer-decorated model homes, explored available preserve homesites, and previewed newly released floorplans designed for flexible living and personalization.

Personalized New Homes Designed Around the Way People Live

Cove at Park Trace features six floorplans ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms with 2- and 3-car garage options. The homes are designed with open-concept living spaces and a wide range of structural and design personalization opportunities, allowing buyers to tailor their homes around their lifestyles.

Homebuyers can personalize layouts with flexible living spaces, home offices, guest suites, expanded lanais, and other structural options designed to support the way people live today. Buyers also have the opportunity to have their private pool designed and built alongside their home construction, allowing outdoor living spaces to be move-in ready from day one.

The community also features one of the highest percentages of private preserve homesites in Stuart, creating a more secluded residential setting while remaining closely connected to everyday conveniences and coastal destinations.

"We were excited to welcome guests to experience Cove at Park Trace for the first time during the Grand Opening," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President at Kolter Homes. "With only 34 homesites, this community offers a rare opportunity to build and personalize a new home in Stuart while staying closely connected to the beaches, recreation, and everyday lifestyle that make the Treasure Coast such a desirable place to live."

Coastal Living Close to Beaches, Recreation, and Downtown Stuart

Positioned east of I-95, Cove at Park Trace places residents near Downtown Stuart, Jensen Beach, Palm City, and Jupiter, offering convenient access to many of the destinations driving continued interest in Treasure Coast real estate and Florida relocation.

The community is located approximately two miles from Halpatiokee Regional Park, where residents can enjoy pickleball, tennis, mountain biking, sports fields, walking trails, and outdoor recreation.

Within minutes, homeowners can access beaches, boating, fishing, golf courses, waterfront dining, and shopping throughout Stuart and the surrounding coastal communities. The location also offers regional connectivity, with Palm Beach County less than 30 minutes south and Orlando accessible in under two hours.

Tours and Preserve Homesites Now Available

Following the Grand Opening celebration, Cove at Park Trace is now open daily for tours. Prospective buyers can tour the community's two designer-decorated model homes, explore available preserve homesites, and learn more about building a personalized new construction home in Stuart, Florida.

Homes at Cove at Park Trace are priced from the $600s.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/new-construction-homes-in-stuart-fl-highlighted-at-cove-at-park-trace-grand-opening-1168578