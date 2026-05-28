Kolter Homes Expands Popular South Florida Floorplans with New Bedroom Layout Options

New Five-Bedroom Configurations Introduced at Select Palm Beach County Communities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / New Floorplan Enhancements Reflect Demand for Flexible Living

Kolter Homes, a leading Florida home builder, has introduced expanded bedroom configurations on select South Florida floorplans, responding to growing demand for homes designed around multigenerational living, work-from-home flexibility, guest accommodations, and evolving household needs.

The newly released optional fifth-bedroom layout is now available on the Priscilla floorplan at Esprit at Avenir, as well as the Paige floorplan at L'Ambiance at Avenir and Cresswind Palm Beach. The updated design adds an additional bedroom and bathroom to the home, with the opportunity to expand to as many as six bedrooms when paired with the Bonus Room option.

The new layout options reflect continued interest among buyers searching for new homes in Palm Beach County with multifunctional spaces, personalized floorplans, and greater long-term versatility.

Expanded Layouts Designed Around Modern Living

The expanded floorplan configurations were designed to add functionality while maintaining the open-concept living, natural light, and connected gathering spaces featured throughout Kolter Homes designs.

The additional bedroom and bathroom can support a variety of living needs, including private guest accommodations, multigenerational households, dedicated home offices, fitness rooms, hobby spaces, or growing family needs. When combined with the Bonus Room option, homeowners can create up to six bedrooms within the home.

"Today's buyers are looking for homes that can evolve alongside their lifestyles," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President at Kolter Homes. "These new layout options create more opportunities for homeowners to personalize their spaces while adding the functionality many families are looking for today."

Available at Communities Across Palm Beach County

The new floorplan enhancements are currently available within three Kolter Homes communities across Palm Beach County, including Esprit at Avenir and L'Ambiance at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, along with Cresswind Palm Beach in Westlake.

Located throughout some of South Florida's fastest-growing areas for new construction homes, the communities provide convenient access to shopping, dining, beaches, golf courses, outdoor recreation, and major commuter corridors.

At Esprit at Avenir, residents enjoy a gated Palm Beach Gardens lifestyle with planned amenities including a future clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, dining, and social spaces.

At L'Ambiance at Avenir, homeowners have access to Avenir's next-generation amenities, including a full-service restaurant, indoor and poolside bars, fitness center, sports courts, nature trails, and top-rated schools.

At Cresswind Palm Beach in Westlake, residents enjoy a gated community experience centered around luxury amenities, wellness-focused experiences, and resort-inspired living.

Touring and Personalization Opportunities Available

Prospective homebuyers interested in the newly expanded layouts can now tour decorated model homes, explore personalization opportunities, and learn more about flexible floorplan options available throughout Kolter Homes communities in Palm Beach County.

Homebuyers can currently preview the new layout configurations within select decorated model homes and learn more about designing spaces tailored around the way they live today and in the future.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-expands-popular-south-florida-floorplans-with-new-bedroom-layout-options-1168634