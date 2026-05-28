Neighbourhood Holdings Wins 2026 Private Lender Award of Excellence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Neighbourhood Holdings Ltd. ("Neighbourhood"), one of Canada's largest alternative mortgage lenders, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Private Lender Award of Excellence 2026. The award, presented at the Mortgage Awards of Excellence, recognizes a licensed, structured private mortgage lender that demonstrates integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to bridging financing gaps through ethical lending and genuine broker partnerships.

This recognition comes at a transformative moment for Neighbourhood. Following its landmark acquisition of Fisgard Asset Management Corporation in October 2025, the combined business now represents around $800 million in assets under management, 57 team members, and a national presence serving brokers and borrowers from coast to coast.

"We are extremely grateful to have been named the winner of this award," said Taylor Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Neighbourhood Holdings. "This award represents all of the hard work undertaken by our Team, but also the trust imparted on us by our broker partners, investors and banking partners"

A Decade of Responsible Growth

Founded in 2015, Neighbourhood was built to address a fundamental gap in Canada's mortgage landscape. Increasingly rigid lending frameworks were excluding many qualified Canadians from accessing financing-not because of an inability to repay, but because their financial circumstances did not conform to standardized models. Self-employed entrepreneurs, newcomers building credit histories, and individuals navigating life transitions were consistently underserved despite strong underlying fundamentals.

"Private lending in Canada is too often treated as a last resort, a category defined by what borrowers can't get rather than what they actually need," said Alex Conconi, Founder and Chairman of Neighbourhood Holdings. "We built Neighbourhood on the opposite premise: that responsible alternative lending is a serious discipline, and that brokers and their clients deserve a counterparty who treats it that way."

Neighbourhood has funded over $2 billion in residential mortgages nationwide. Combined with Fisgard's legacy-founded in 1994-that number climbs to over $5 billion in mortgages funded across more than 10,000 transactions. The combined business serves nearly 5,000 mortgage brokers across Canada, with approximately 50% of files representing purchase transactions and many borrowers maintaining credit scores above 700.

Underwriting with Integrity

Neighbourhood's underwriting philosophy centres on holistic assessment-evaluating borrower history, equity position, repayment patterns, and documented income reasonability rather than relying solely on traditional debt service thresholds. This approach has enabled the company to serve underserved markets without compromising prudent risk management, as evidenced by Neighbourhood's historical low loan losses.

The company's product suite, which includes interest-only mortgage options, extended amortization periods, and flexible mortgage term options, is designed to provide manageable payment structures during transitional periods-enabling borrowers to stabilize and eventually graduate to traditional prime lending. Neighbourhood's ALT-A program, in particular, eliminates the lender fee for qualifying borrowers, simplifying the conversation between brokers and clients and reinforcing the company's commitment to transparent, competitive pricing.

To support consistency and scale, Neighbourhood has invested in sophisticated underwriting systems that combine automated logic, dynamic pricing, and real-time AML safeguards aligned with evolving FINTRAC requirements-ensuring compliance while enhancing, rather than replacing, human judgment.

Brokers as Partners

Central to Neighbourhood's approach is treating mortgage brokers as trusted partners and educators. The company has invested meaningfully in broker resources, including a practical Broker Toolkit, educational whitepapers produced in partnership with Canadian Mortgage Professional, and digital tools.

"We are inspired daily by the dedication and innovation of the mortgage brokers we serve. These entrepreneurs are relentless in their commitment to their clients, and they rightly expect that same drive for excellence and continuous improvement from their lending partners,"said Jared Stanley, COO of Neighbourhood Holdings.

A Track Record of Industry and Workplace Recognition

The 2026 Private Lender Award of Excellence adds to Neighbourhood's growing record of recognition. In 2023, the company received the CMP 5-Star Mortgage Product Award for its commitment to fair pricing and accessible lending. Neighbourhood has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work every year since 2023 , including being ranked #5 among the Best Workplaces in Canada in 2025 (under 100 employees), #27 in 2026, and earning Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance honours in 2024 and 2025.

Notably, 100% of employees surveyed reported that Neighbourhood is a great place to work, compared to 60% at a typical Canadian company. The company views this not as a vanity metric, but as the foundation of the service quality that brokers experience daily-consistent, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested team members who are the product of a workplace that values and retains its people.

Looking Ahead

"We are still in the teenager phase of our business," said Little. "So while this accomplishment is a great milestone, we truly believe that the best is yet to come and are excited for the future of our business and our industry."

About Neighbourhood Holdings

Neighbourhood Holdings is a leading Canadian alternative mortgage lender providing innovative and responsible lending solutions to meet the evolving needs of borrowers. Originally conceived by Alex Conconi, who was later joined by CEO Taylor Little, Neighbourhood was established in 2015 with a vision to modernize private lending through transparency, efficiency, and sound risk management. Following its acquisition of Fisgard Asset Management Corporation in October 2025, Neighbourhood represents one of Canada's largest mortgage investment entities, with around $800 million in assets under management as of March 31st, 2026. Today, Neighbourhood partners with mortgage professionals and investors across Canada to deliver competitive products and sustainable growth in the non-bank lending space. Visit www.neighbourhood.com for more information.

For questions, please contact info@neighbourhood.com.

Please Note: All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply affiliation or endorsement.

SOURCE: Neighbourhood Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/neighbourhood-holdings-wins-2026-private-lender-award-of-excelle-1171321