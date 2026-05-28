Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending: Virginia Mortgage Professional Duane Buziak Earns Consecutive Scotsman Guide Top Originator Recognition with $51.2 Million in Verified Loan Volume Backed by Triple UWM Awards and Back-to-Back Broker of the Year Honors

Henrico Mortgage Expert Closes Nearly $100 Million Over Two Consecutive Years While Earning Industry's Most Prestigious Recognitions from America's #1 Wholesale Lender

HENRICO, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Duane Buziak, Branch Leader, Mortgage Advisor, and founder of Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro operating through Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending, has been independently verified by Scotsman Guide as a Top Originator for the second consecutive year this time with $51,220,768 in verified loan volume for 2026, building on his 2025 recognition of $44,395,478 in brokered volume. Combined, Buziak has closed nearly $100 million in residential mortgage volume over two consecutive verified years, establishing himself as one of Virginia's most productive and decorated independent mortgage professionals.

Scotsman Guide which has ranked more than a hundred thousand of the nation's top-producing residential mortgage originators since 2010 and is widely regarded as the industry's gold standard for recognizing individual achievement independently verified Buziak's production figures through its rigorous verification process, issuing him an official Top Originators 2026 designation alongside NMLS #1110647 and Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending.

"Consecutive Scotsman Guide verification means my numbers are real, independently checked, and publicly accountable," said Buziak. "There's no marketing spin on $51 million in closed loans. That's real Virginia families, real Veterans, and real homeowners who trusted me with one of the most important financial decisions of their lives and I delivered."

Triple Recognition from America's #1 Wholesale Lender

In 2025, United Wholesale Mortgage the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the United States independently recognized Buziak with three separate awards:

PRO ELITE Status UWM's designation for its highest-tier mortgage professionals nationally

Top 20 Purchase Loan Officer in Virginia recognizing Buziak's dominance in Virginia's purchase mortgage market

Purchase Business Speed to Close presented in recognition of his industry-leading closing times, with the award reading: "In Recognition of Your Industry Leading Closing Times"

The triple UWM recognition in a single year places Buziak among an exceptionally small group of Virginia mortgage professionals to receive multiple independent honors from the nation's largest wholesale lender simultaneously.

"Speed to close isn't just a competitive advantage it's the difference between a family getting the home they want or losing it to another buyer," Buziak noted. "My clients win in competitive markets because they're prepared, pre-approved, and backed by a broker who knows how to move."

Back-to-Back Broker of the Year

Adding to his 2025-2026 recognition, Buziak was named Virginia Mortgage Broker of the Year for both 2024 and 2025 by Best of Best Awards making him one of the only Virginia mortgage professionals to earn the distinction in consecutive years. The award was covered by Yahoo Finance, Knox News, and the Herald Tribune, among other publications. He was additionally recognized as Best Mortgage Broker in Richmond for 2024 by Expertise.com, which independently evaluates local professionals based on reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

Buziak was also recognized as the first-listed Top Originator among Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending's national Scotsman Guide verified originator group a peer group that includes top producers from across the country.

A Client-First Approach That Drives Results

Buziak's 2025 Scotsman Guide production data reveals a telling statistic a 90% purchase to 10% refinance ratio across 124 closed loans. In an industry where many loan officers chase refinance volume, nine out of ten of Buziak's transactions involved helping real buyers purchase homes a reflection of his deep roots in Virginia's purchase market and his reputation among Realtors, Veterans, and first-time homebuyers as the broker who gets deals done.

His soft-pull pre-qualification process which allows Virginia homebuyers to understand their purchasing power without triggering a hard credit inquiry has earned widespread organic recognition in Reddit's r/Mortgages and r/FirstTimeHomeBuyer communities, where Buziak has been repeatedly recommended by name as a trusted local mortgage resource.

"I built my business on referrals from happy clients and Realtors who know I won't let a deal fall apart," Buziak said. "The awards are gratifying but what matters most is the family who just got the keys."

Serving Four States With a Local Touch

Licensed in Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia with NMLS #1110647 and 15 years of industry experience, Buziak operates a comprehensive network of mortgage resource platforms serving homebuyers across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast:

DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com

VirginiaMortgageBroker.com

VirginiaHomeLoan.com

VirginiaMortgageRates.com

VirginiaJumboLoans.com

OldDominionMortgages.com

MortgageMastermind.com

DigitalHelocs.com

FreePreQuals.com

His loan product expertise spans VA Loans, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Jumbo, Non-QM, DSCR, bank statement loans, reverse mortgages, construction loans, 203k renovation loans, HELOCs, and foreign national programs making him one of the most versatile independent mortgage professionals in the region.

As an independent broker operating through Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending, Buziak shops hundreds of lenders simultaneously to deliver more competitive rates and lower closing costs than captive bank loan officers a structural advantage that consistently benefits his clients in Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

About Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro

Duane Buziak is a Branch Leader, Mortgage Advisor, and independent mortgage professional with NMLS #1110647, licensed in Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. Operating through Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending, Buziak has been independently verified by Scotsman Guide as a Top Originator for two consecutive years with a combined $95,616,246 in verified loan volume. Known professionally as the Mortgage Maestro, he has earned recognition from UWM, Scotsman Guide, Expertise.com, Best of Best Awards, and Alignable establishing himself as one of Virginia's most decorated and productive mortgage professionals over a 15-year career.

3302 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico, VA 23233 DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com (804) 212-8663 Duane@coast2coastml.com NMLS #1110647 | Licensed in VA · FL · TN · GA

Media Contact:

Duane Buziak

Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro

(804) 212-8663

Duane@coast2coastml.com

DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com

SOURCE: Coast2Coast Mortgage Lending

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/virginia-mortgage-professional-duane-buziak-earns-consecutive-scotsman-guide-top-origin-1171420