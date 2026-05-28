CPU, GPU and dedicated NPU resources on a single board for demanding AI-enabled Defense and Aerospace applications

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), today announces the upcoming Kontron VX30101. This new-generation 3U VPX High-End Computing Board is designed for AI-enabled mission computing, sensor fusion, rugged embedded servers and tactical edge applications.

The ruggedized SWaP-C optimized VX30101 delivers high-performance heterogeneous computing, integrated AI acceleration and ultra-fast networking capabilities. It is among the first 3U VPX boards to integrate the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platform.

The combination of hybrid CPU architecture, NPU and Intel Xe graphics combine with 100Gb Ethernet fabrics, PCI Express connectivity and low-latency memory allows system designers to consolidate workloads previously distributed across multiple boards. The single-slot 3U VPX SOSA-aligned design also provides integrators with an easy migration path for legacy compute blades.

"Our highly interoperable VX30101 board delivers outstanding performance for next-generation high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) architectures," said Christophe Ferrande, Product Manager at Kontron. "It provides deterministic and secure edge computing capabilities for mission-critical systems, accelerates the deployment of AI-enabled defense and aerospace applications, and simplifies migration from legacy VPX compute blades to modern AI-capable architectures. All with the peace of mind of reduced integration risk and lifecycle costs and long-term product support."

Available in air-cooled and conduction-cooled variants, the VX30101 targets extended operating temperatures up to -40°C to +85°C. In addition to high-speed Ethernet data throughput for very high-speed sensor and mission data processing, a TSN Networking Acceleration option will be available for customer applications requiring deterministic Ethernet transport.

The Kontron VX30101 targets long-term deployment programs with planned availability of at least 10 years. A dedicated long-term services package is available beyond the end-of-life date, and a warranty extension of up to 5 years can be provided.

Kontron will be showcasing the VX30101 at Eurosatory 2026, held in Paris, France, from 15-19 June. Visit Kontron in Hall A at Booth E55.

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For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/vx30101/p301098

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528372917/en/

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