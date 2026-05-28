Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 18:24 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gastops Ltd.: Gastops FluidSIGHT Awarded IDEaS Test Drives Contract Under Canada's All Systems Go! Challenge

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a Canadian leader in intelligent condition monitoring and maintenance solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract for FluidSIGHT under Canada's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program as a Test Drives participant in the All Systems Go! challenge.

Test Drives enable the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to evaluate innovative technologies in realistic operating environments to assess their potential to address future defence capability needs. As part of this effort, Gastops will further adapt and demonstrate its FluidSIGHT technology in support of advanced health and usage monitoring applications onboard military land vehicles, helping inform future capability decisions.

FluidSIGHT is a real-time oil condition, contamination, and wear monitoring system that provides continuous insight into the health of lubricated systems directly at the asset. FluidSIGHT allows operators to transition from periodic oil sampling to continuous, real-time condition awareness.

The IDEaS program has played a key role in advancing FluidSIGHT's technical maturity. Through participation in an IDEaS Competitive Projects challenge, Gastops has progressed FluidSIGHT from an early proof-of-concept to a deployable, testable system suitable for evaluation. The Test Drives phase represents a critical step in validating the technology's performance, integration readiness, and operational relevance alongside DND and CAF stakeholders.

"Being selected for IDEaS Test Drives reflects both the technical maturity of FluidSIGHT and its alignment with Canada's defence innovation priorities," said Shaun Horning, President and CEO at Gastops. "The IDEaS program has allowed us to systematically mature FluidSIGHT from concept to a product that can now be evaluated in a brand-new environment, military land vehicles, helping demonstrate how real-time oil condition awareness can improve equipment availability, safety, and maintenance decision-making."

Gastops brings decades of experience delivering diagnostics, prognostics, and condition-based maintenance solutions for mission-critical platforms across aerospace, defence, marine, energy, and industrial sectors. The IDEaS Test Drives project builds on this foundation and supports Canada's objective to accelerate the adoption of innovative, Canadian-developed technologies in defence and security applications.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989857/Gastops_Ltd__Gastops_FluidSIGHT__Awarded_IDEaS_Test_Drives_Contr.jpg

Media Contacts: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastops-fluidsight-awarded-ideas-test-drives-contract-under-canadas-all-systems-go-challenge-302784575.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.