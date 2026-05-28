Voi Technology AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Voi Technology AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting in Voi Technology AB (publ) ("Voi" or the "Company") was held on Thursday, 28 May 2026, at 15:30 CEST at Voi's offices at Sveavägen 56E, Stockholm, Sweden.



At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders considered the below items.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the period from 1 January 2025 up to and including 31 December 2025 as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025. In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, it was resolved that the Company's results are carried forward.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors shall be seven (7), without deputies. Fredrik Hjälm, Douglas Stark, Per Brilioth, Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, Keith Richman, Jason Schretter, and Diego Piacentini were re-elected as directors. All elections were made for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Furthermore, it was noted that the employee stock options resolved by the Annual General Meeting in 2023 to Diego Piacentini and in 2025 to Douglas Stark and Keith Richman are currently subject to a vesting period, and that these constitute board fees.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the registered audit company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditors for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, at one or several occasions, with deviation from the pre-emption rights for the shareholders, resolve on the issue of warrants to Kreos Capital VI (Expert Fund) LP and Kreos Capital 2020 Opportunity LP. Such new issue resolution may include provisions of payment in cash and/or payment by way of contribution of non-cash consideration or by set-off of a claim.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to introduce an incentive programme for the board member, CEO, and founder, Fredrik Hjälm, which included a resolution to amend the Articles of Association and a resolution to issue a maximum of 5,432,631 shares of series E1, 5,432,630 shares of series E2, 5,432,631 shares of series E3, 5,432,630 shares of series E4 and 5,432,631 shares of series E5.

Contacts

For media inquiries: press@voi.com

Investor relations contact: investor@voi.com

About Us

Founded in 2018, Voi is a Swedish micromobility company offering e-scooter and e-bike sharing in partnership with towns, cities and local communities. We believe e-scooters and e-bikes can play a central role in changing how people move in our towns and cities in the future. We want to ensure that the micromobility transformation happens the right way - through real innovative technology, open and transparent dialogue with towns, cities and governments and by adapting our products to local needs. Voi's holistic Environmental Action Plan tackles emissions and promotes renewable energy use and circularity along its supply chain.

Voi operates over 160,000 vehicles in over 130 towns and cities across 13 countries. It is headquartered in Stockholm and employs around 1,000 people. To date, Voi has served more than 450 million rides, with more than 4 million active riders annually.