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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of Michael and Robert Taglich to the Private Equity Division Within the Firm's Private Banking Department

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com), a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael and Robert Taglich, as Managing Directors of our Private Equity Division

Michael and Robert Taglich, bringing more than 80 years of combined industry experience, together founded Taglich Brothers Inc. in 1991, where they participated in the financing and development of numerous public and private companies. They focused on mid-market companies and have developed an acute awareness of the needs and obstacles their companies face. They have a finger on the pulse of these companies and have helped them achieve their goals by providing them with the capital they need to build long-term shareholder value. Uniquely, they operated as a hybrid family office, a mid-market private equity shop, and a broker dealer, taking advantage of investment opportunities in the public and private markets and in many instances, they invest alongside their clients. Michael and Robert manage in excess of $300 million in assets under management.

Michael and Robert Taglich will focus on originating and managing private investment opportunities, advising emerging growth companies, and supporting capital formation initiatives across the lower middle-market sector. Their addition reflects Aegis' continued commitment to strategic growth and the expansion of the Private Banking Department.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are honored to welcome Michael and Robert to the Aegis family. Their decision to shift away from operating a broker-dealer allows them to put 100 percent of their effort into what matters most, continuing to help companies and individuals maximize their returns. With access to Aegis' scale, resources, and technology, they are positioned well for continued growth."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We welcome Michael and Robert Taglich to Aegis. This partnership allows them to build on the strong platform we have created while giving them access to a deeper set of tools, technology, and services. Together with Aegis, they can accelerate their growth far faster than if they continued building on their own."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-addition-of-michael-and-robert-tag-1171494

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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