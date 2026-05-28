PolarX Limited: PolarX Announces Outstanding Geophysics Results and Sampling Assays from Their Alaska Range Project

Together the Results Highlight Potential for a Major Copper-Gold System

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX; OTCQB: PXXXF) announced outstanding geophysics results and surface sampling assays that together highlight the potential for a major copper-gold system at the company's Alaska Range Project.

New 3D magnetic inversion modeling has identified a large magnetic body with a diameter of 3.5km that extends north from the Zackly magnetite skarn deposit across Jupiter to the Gemini prospect. High-grade surface mineralization directly overlies several magnetic apophyses interpreted to emanate from the deeper intrusive body, significantly enhancing the prospectivity of the system for large-scale intrusion-related copper-gold mineralization.

A total of 128 rock chips were collected and samples, returning widespread high-grade copper and gold results at the Jupiter and Mars and surrounding prospects. Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03090824-6A1325804&v=undefined.

PolarX Limited (https://www.polarx.com.au) is an advanced Australian mineral explorer and developer with rapidly growing high-grade Copper, Gold and Silver projects in Alaska and Nevada. The company's Alaska Range Mine Development has a total JORC resource of 11.2Mt; 269,375t Cu, 213,000oz Au and 3.131,000 oz Ag. The 2024 Spring Scoping Study showed A$625m pre-tax NPV, A$223m Capex, 74% IRR, 1.6-year payback. In Nevada, the company is focusing its efforts on the Humbold Range, which also boasts high grades of gold, silver, lead and zinc.

SOURCE PolarX Limited