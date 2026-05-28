Noodles & Company Names Frank Rodriguez Senior Vice President of Operations

Veteran restaurant leader recognized for team building, driving operational excellence, strengthening accountability and accelerating company performance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual restaurant known for its globally inspired noodle dishes, today announced the promotion of Frank Rodriguez to Senior Vice President of Operations, effective June 3, 2026.

In his expanded role, he will provide leadership across restaurant operations services and training, creating greater alignment around leadership development, operational execution, and restaurant performance. Rodriguez will also continue to lead operations for the Company's 319 company-owned restaurants across 19 states, overseeing restaurant performance, team member development, guest experience and profitability.

The promotion reflects Rodriguez's significant contributions to the Company's ongoing momentum and his role in helping strengthen operational discipline, accountability, and execution across the restaurant system.

"Frank has been instrumental in driving the momentum we're seeing across our business today," said Joe Christina, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company. "As we've strengthened the fundamentals of our business and focused on creating a better experience for our guests and team members, Frank has consistently delivered results while building strong leaders and high-performing teams. He combines operational expertise with a forward-thinking leadership style that inspires accountability, develops talent, and drives performance. Frank has helped elevate execution across our restaurants, improve alignment throughout the organization, and foster a culture focused on continuous improvement. By bringing Restaurant Operations Services and Training together under his leadership, we're strengthening the connection between our field teams and the Restaurant Support Center, creating greater alignment around the needs of our restaurants and ensuring we're better positioned to support our teams, our guests, and our continued growth. "

Rodriguez joined Noodles & Company in 2019 as Vice President of Operations-West before being promoted to Vice President of Company Operations in 2025. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for developing strong leadership teams, strengthening operations, and delivering sustained business and financial results across complex, multi-unit restaurant organizations. Prior to joining Noodles, Rodriguez held senior leadership roles with Whataburger and Bojangles, overseeing large-scale operations and leading initiatives focused on organizational transformation, operational excellence, and leadership development. With more than 35 years of restaurant industry leadership experience, Rodriguez has overseen large-scale operations spanning hundreds of restaurants and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Noodles & Company recently reported strong first quarter 2026 results, including Company comparable restaurant sales growth of 9.4% and a 13.5% increase in average unit volumes. During his tenure leading Company operations, Rodriguez has worked alongside restaurant teams, area managers, regional directors, and cross-functional partners to strengthen consistency across the system, improve guest satisfaction, and reinforce a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

"Everything we've accomplished has been the result of incredible restaurant teams and leaders across the system," Rodriguez said. "I'm honored by the opportunity to continue serving this brand and our teams. We have built strong momentum by focusing on the fundamentals, investing in our people, and creating greater accountability throughout the organization. I'm excited to continue helping our teams grow, strengthen the guest experience, and build on the progress we've made together."

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

For more information, visit www.noodles.com.

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SOURCE Noodles & Company