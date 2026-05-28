BLUMM KNOWHOW S.R.L: Antichi Cammini d'Italia by bus: seven itineraries to discover Lazio's historic routes in a single day

An initiative for national and international audiences: seven one-day routes across the Lazio stages of the five historic walking itineraries, with multisensory experiences on board, performers, tastings of typical local products and free registration on Italia.it.

Seven bus itineraries invite visitors to discover the Lazio of the ancient walking routes in a single day, offering the experience of pilgrimage even without undertaking a full long-distance walk. The initiative is part of "Antichi Cammini d'Italia" and is designed to broaden access to the experience of the five historic and religious routes that cross Italy and converge in Lazio and Rome.

The seven routes, free of charge upon registration on Italia.it, are conceived as an open gateway for everyone: pilgrims, travellers, families, outdoor enthusiasts, history and art lovers, and people interested in spirituality. They are designed to highlight lesser-known places across the territories crossed by the routes, offering alternatives to traditional tourist circuits and helping to extend the season while easing pressure on the most crowded destinations.

Seven itineraries, one region

The seven tours cover the Lazio stages of the five routes and offer travellers multisensory experiences created specifically for each itinerary. The program begins in the footsteps of Sigeric of Canterbury along the Lazio stages of the Via Francigena, passing through Viterbo, Sutri, Capranica and Campagnano before arriving at St. Peter's at sunset.

Other tours follow the Romea Strata between Viterbo, Montefiascone, Lake Bolsena and Acquapendente, or the Via Romea Germanica, including a boat crossing to Bisentina Island on Lake Bolsena. One itinerary is dedicated to the Way of Saint Francis and the Holy Valley of Rieti, with the four Franciscan sanctuaries of Greccio, Fonte Colombo, La Foresta and Poggio Bustone. Another tour follows the footsteps of Saint Benedict from Subiaco to Montecassino. Two further itineraries complete the program with an exploration of Rome's contemporary and sacred architecture.

Experiences on board and in the territories

Each tour offers a rich and layered experience: storytelling with performers giving voice to historical figures - Archbishop Sigeric, an imperial soldier from the time of Frederick Barbarossa, and dramatized readings from the Franciscan Sources - as well as audio experiences during transfers, guided tastings of typical products from the territories crossed, sensory kits for participants, moments of guided silence in sacred places and experiential workshops.

Products featured in the narrated tastings include Nocciola Romana DOP, Est! Est!! Est!!! DOC wine from Montefiascone, Aleatico from Gradoli, saffron from Acquapendente and monastic products from Montecassino. Each participant also receives a commemorative gift recalling the day and their connection to the system of the Antichi Cammini d'Italia.

Dates and registration

Registration is free and available through Italia.it, where full details of programs, stages, dates and available places can be found.

The seven tours are one of the ways in which "Antichi Cammini d'Italia" makes the heritage of the walking routes accessible to a wider audience, connecting with the project's digital system: smart signage installed along the routes and more than 1,000 information sheets on Points of Interest available through the Italia.it app.

Project funded by the European Union - Next Generation EU "Antichi Cammini di Italia", PNRR - Mission M1C3, Investment 4.3, Measure 274 - the Italian Ministry of Tourism is the subject operator, ENIT S.p.A. is the subject agent.

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