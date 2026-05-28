The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery Weighs In on What the Public Gets Wrong About Deep Plane Facelift Techniques and Longevity

Facial plastic surgeon explains how technique, tissue quality, and healing timelines influence facelift outcomes beyond social media speculation.

CHEVY CHASE, MD AND WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / In response to widespread online speculation surrounding celebrities and facelift procedures, Dr. Shervin Naderi , a double board-certified specialist in facial plastic surgery at The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery, is providing his professional insight into what truly matters when performing a facelift procedure .

As discussions about facelifts surge across social media platforms, many surgeons and commentators have debated the techniques, particularly whether SMAS (Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System) lifts or deep plane facelifts produce the most natural and lasting results. According to Dr. Naderi, much of the public conversation often extends beyond what can actually be assessed publicly.

"Much of the commentary online assumes we know exactly what was done surgically, but the truth is, only the operating surgeon knows the specifics," said Dr. Naderi. "Speculation about technique without firsthand knowledge is not only unreliable-it distracts from the bigger picture of what truly drives results."

The Reality Behind Facelift Results

Dr. Naderi emphasizes that early post-operation images, particularly those that have been widely shared on social media platforms, can be misleading. The appearance of results can depend on three factors, which might include filters, lighting and timing.

"What the public initially reacts to is often not the authentic surgical outcome," he explains. "Swelling, skin quality, and even digital enhancement can create a perception that doesn't reflect reality."

He further notes that true facelift results should be evaluated over time, not in the immediate weeks following surgery. Industry standards suggest meaningful assessment occurs at:

3 months

6 months

1 year

"By six months, a well-executed facelift should look natural, refined, and structurally sound," Dr. Naderi says. "But predicting how it will look six or ten years later is not solely dependent on the surgeon-it's largely influenced by the patient's biology."

Age, Tissue Quality, and Longevity

One of the most critical and often overlooked factors in facelift longevity is tissue quality, which naturally changes with age.

"A patient in their 70s simply does not have the same collagen density, skin elasticity, or structural support as someone in their 40s or 50s," Dr. Naderi explains. "Even with a technically excellent surgery, the longevity of the result will differ."

This is particularly relevant in conversations surrounding celebrities and facelift procedures, especially when patients are in their 60s and beyond. Dr. Naderi stresses that expectations must be grounded in biological reality, not comparisons to younger patients.

Deep Plane vs. SMAS: Clearing the Confusion

A major point of contention online has been whether a SMAS facelift is "as good as" a deep plane facelift . Dr. Naderi offers a clear, experience-based perspective:

"A deep plane facelift allows for more complete release of the facial ligaments and glide planes," he explains. "This enables the surgeon to reposition deeper structures with less tension on the skin, often resulting in a more natural and longer-lasting lift."

However, he cautions against oversimplification:

"No single technique guarantees identical outcomes across patients. Anatomy varies. Healing varies. Longevity varies. Even with the same approach, three patients will have three different results."

The Bigger Picture: Moving Beyond Social Media Narratives

Dr. Naderi believes that much of the public discourse surrounding celebrity procedures lacks necessary context.

"Social media tends to frame things as black or white-good or bad, right or wrong," he says. "But facial plastic surgery exists in the gray area. It's a blend of anatomy, artistry, healing, and time."

He encourages patients to focus less on celebrity comparisons and more on individualized consultations with experienced, specialized surgeons.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has dedicated more than 20 years to performing facial procedures. He has gained national recognition for his expertise in rhinoplasty and advanced facial rejuvenation techniques which he has demonstrated through performing thousands of surgeries to achieve natural-looking results that last.

About The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery , with its two offices, is the top destination for facial aesthetic treatments in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. The practice is known for its specialized treatment method in which each doctor provides the most effective patient treatment through their dedicated medical specialty.

To schedule a personalized consultation, contact the practice at https://www.virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com/contact-us/book-an-appointment .

Contact Information

The Naderi Center

info@nadericenter.com

301-222-2020

SOURCE: The Naderi Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-naderi-center-for-plastic-surgery-weighs-in-on-what-the-public-ge-1170559