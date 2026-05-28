Consolidated revenue of €0.8 million as of the end of March 2026 and €2.6 million secured for the year

Cash position of €2.8 million as of March 31, 2026, stable compared to December 31, 2025, before receipt of €0.7 million in research tax credits

Financial visibility horizon extended to the end of 2028 given the funding 100% secured from the capital increase with maintenance of preemptive subscription rights and the non-dilutive loan announced on May 27

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for sepsis and critical care based on a proprietary apoA-I technology platform, today provides an update on its business and cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026.

ABIONYX Pharma recorded consolidated revenue of €0.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a slight decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025. Thanks to its strong technological differentiation in this non-strategic business, the Company enjoys good commercial visibility for the current fiscal year, with €2.6 million in business already secured as of the end of May.

Regarding its core strategic business dedicated to the development of innovative therapies aimed at improving patients' lives, the Company did not generate revenue during the quarter, as ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge in connection with applications for Compassionate Use Authorization (AAC).

As of March 31, 2026, ABIONYX Pharma had cash reserves of €2.8 million, a level equivalent to that of December 31, 2025, and prior to the receipt of Research Tax Credits estimated at approximately €0.7 million.

Outlook:

ABIONYX Pharma notes that on May 27, 2026, it announced the launch of a €18.7 million capital increase with shareholders' preemptive subscription rights, which is 100% secured and coupled with the establishment of a non-dilutive bond financing of €10 million, which may be increased to €14 million. These transactions will significantly strengthen the Company's financial resources and extend its financial visibility horizon through the end of 2028.

This 100% secured financing will enable ABIONYX Pharma to achieve several key milestones in its development, notably the submission of the marketing authorization application for CER-001 in the orphan indication of LCAT deficiency, as well as the full funding of the Phase 2b clinical trial in sepsis, the third leading cause of death worldwide and for which no approved treatment is available, despite a significant unmet medical need.

Selected Financial Information (IFRS)

€M Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Biotech revenue 0.00 0.00 IRIS Pharma revenue 0.83 0.99 Total revenue 0.83 0.99 Other revenue and operating income 0.00 0.00 Total revenue and operating income 0.83 0.99 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2.83 4.09

Next financial release:

Cash position and Q2 2026 business update, August 27, 2026

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious conditions for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biologics and next-generation HDL carriers that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the core of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

Disclaimer:

The statements contained in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include all matters that are not historical facts and can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "should," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "is expected to," "will continue," "may," "is likely to," "forecasts," or similar expressions, including their variations and negative forms or comparable terms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and ABIONYX Pharma's actual operating results, financial condition, and the development of the sector in which it operates may differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if ABIONYX Pharma's operating results and financial condition, as well as developments in the sector in which it operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such results or developments are not necessarily indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com