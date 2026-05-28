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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 19:12 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28


BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 15,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 1,334.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 01 June 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 60,495,371 Ordinary Shares, excluding 10,390,731 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 14.66% of the Company's total issued share capital (70,886,102 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 60,495,371 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

28 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.