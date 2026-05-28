São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Brasil DNA announced a new international promotional initiative highlighting Foz do Iguaçu as one of Brazil's leading destinations for multicultural, gastronomic, and sustainable tourism experiences. The initiative aims to strengthen the city's positioning beyond the iconic Iguassu Falls by promoting its cultural diversity, regional cuisine, and natural attractions to international travelers.

Located at the Triple Frontier between Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina, Foz do Iguaçu has increasingly attracted visitors seeking immersive experiences that combine nature, gastronomy, and cultural heritage. According to Brasil DNA, the destination represents one of Brazil's most diverse tourism hubs due to the strong influence of Indigenous traditions and immigrant communities from neighboring South American countries, the Middle East, and Asia.





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As part of the initiative, Brasil DNA is highlighting the city's gastronomy as one of the destination's main tourism assets. The culinary scene in Foz do Iguaçu reflects the cultural exchange created by the Triple Frontier region, combining Brazilian, Paraguayan, Argentine, and Arab influences. Among the regional specialties promoted through the campaign are Argentine-style barbecue, traditional Paraguayan chipá, and dishes inspired by Arab cuisine, including kibbeh, sfihas, and tabbouleh.

The initiative also emphasizes experiences connected to nature and sustainable tourism. Iguassu Falls remains the destination's main international attraction, drawing visitors from around the world with the scale of its waterfalls and the Devil's Throat viewpoint, one of the most visited sites within Iguassu National Park.





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Another attraction highlighted by Brasil DNA is Parque das Aves, recognized as the largest bird park in Latin America. Focused on the rescue and conservation of Atlantic Forest species, the institution offers immersive experiences through aviaries integrated into the natural environment, allowing visitors to observe native species such as macaws, toucans, and flamingos up close.





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According to Brasil DNA, the initiative seeks to reinforce Foz do Iguaçu's international visibility as a destination that extends beyond traditional nature tourism. By combining biodiversity, gastronomy, multicultural heritage, and sustainable experiences, the city continues to strengthen its position as one of Brazil's most complete and diverse travel destinations.

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Source: Brasil DNA