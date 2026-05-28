Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: George and Ann Boggs Advance Educational Opportunity with New Phi Theta Kappa Foundation Endowment

Dr. George and Ann Boggs have established the George and Ann Boggs Family Endowment, a permanent fund created to support high-achieving community college students and advance the mission of expanding educational opportunity and student success, through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Foundation has announced the establishment of the George and Ann Boggs Family Endowment, a permanent fund created to support high-achieving community college students and advance the mission of expanding educational opportunity and student success.

Dr. Boggs, one of the most influential leaders in American higher education, and his wife, Ann, have dedicated their lives to helping others succeed. Their shared commitment to education, leadership, and service is reflected in this endowment, which aims to empower students to reach their full potential and create lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

"The Boggs family's endowment represents a lifelong commitment to the power of education and the promise of community college students," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "Their vision and leadership have shaped the landscape of higher education, and this gift ensures that future generations of students will benefit from the same opportunities that Dr. Boggs has spent his career advancing."

Dr. Boggs has dedicated decades to championing access, equity, and student success in community colleges. He began his academic journey earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in Chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara, before completing his Ph.D. in Educational Administration at The University of Texas at Austin.

During his distinguished career, Dr. Boggs served as President and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and as Superintendent/President of Palomar College in California. In these roles, he became a national voice for innovation and institutional excellence, helping to lead transformative initiatives such as the Learning College Movement and Achieving the Dream, efforts that have improved student outcomes and expanded opportunities for millions of students.

His influence extends beyond executive leadership through service on numerous national and international boards, including the National Academy of Sciences, the National Science Foundation, the American Council on Education, and the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics. His work has consistently emphasized strengthening STEM education, advancing institutional effectiveness, and fostering global collaboration.

Since 2006, Dr. Boggs has served on the Phi Theta Kappa Board of Directors and has held the role of Board Chair since 2015. His enduring commitment to Phi Theta Kappa reflects his deep belief in recognizing academic excellence and supporting student achievement.

"Community colleges change lives every day," said Dr. Boggs. "Ann and I are honored to support students as they pursue their goals and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities."

Through the George and Ann Boggs Family Endowment, the Boggs family continues their legacy of leadership, service, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of education. The endowment will go towards Golden Opportunity Scholarships and will kick off a year of matching funds.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

Contact Information

Makayla Steede

press@ptk.org

ptk.org

SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/george-and-ann-boggs-advance-educational-opportunity-with-new-phi-theta-kappa-foundation-1171069