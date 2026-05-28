Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Capitan Investment Ltd. (TSXV: CAI) (the "Corporation") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on the Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemption to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.



Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers exempts reporting issuers from filing an interim financial report for the three-month period ("Q1") and nine-month period ("Q3") of its financial year (the "Quarterly Reporting Exemption") and issuers relying on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption are not required to file Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q1 and Q3.

The Corporation announces that it does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A for the period ending March 31, 2026, in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Capitan Investment Ltd.