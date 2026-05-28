Annual scholarship program builds foundation for photonics industry's next generation

SPIE, the international society of optics and photonics, announced awarding $351,000 in scholarships that will provide support to 85 SPIE Student Members studying optics, photonics, or a related field. The scholarships range from $3,000 to $11,000 and awardees are selected by the SPIE Scholarship Committee from a roster of applicants.

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"I am deeply passionate about advancing the inclusion of women and other underrepresented groups in the fields of optics and photonics, which makes it especially meaningful to be recognized as a recipient," said Alana Gonzales, who received a $10,000 Women in Optics Scholarship. "Being able to apply this scholarship toward tuition, fees, and essential academic expenses such as books and electronics will both ease the financial burden of the final year of my PhD program and help position me for continued success."

"Congratulations to this year's SPIE scholarship recipients! This was an exceptionally competitive year, and the committee had a very difficult time selecting recipients given the number of outstanding and deserving students," said David Vega, SPIE Scholarship Committee Chair and Solutions Engineering Manager with Optics Simulation. "It was truly impressive to see the breadth and quality of work coming from the students and the impact they are already having on optics and photonics around the world. The SPIE community is as excited as I am to keep supporting these students as they continue to grow and contribute to our field. Their potential is just beginning to emerge, and I am eager to see what they achieve in the future. A big thank you to everyone who applied, to the recommenders who shared thoughtful insights, and to the volunteer committee reviewers and the SPIE staff for the time and care they put into this process."

The 2026 recipients of the SPIE named or sponsored scholarships are:

Fatima Khanom , of Aston University, United Kingdom, awarded the $11,000 SPIE D.J. Lovell Scholarship

, of Aston University, United Kingdom, awarded the $11,000 SPIE D.J. Lovell Scholarship Yiran Guan , University of Ottawa, Canada, awarded the $10,000 John Kiel Scholarship

, University of Ottawa, Canada, awarded the $10,000 John Kiel Scholarship Zhaoming Wang , University of Oxford, United Kingdom, awarded the $5,000 Laser Technology, Engineering, and Applications Scholarship

, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, awarded the $5,000 Laser Technology, Engineering, and Applications Scholarship Md Fardin Ahmed , of National Institute for Scientific Research, Quebec, Canada, awarded the $5,000 Teddi Laurin Scholarship

, of National Institute for Scientific Research, Quebec, Canada, awarded the $5,000 Teddi Laurin Scholarship Jihae Lee , Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea, South, awarded the $5,000 Optical Design and Engineering Scholarship

, Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea, South, awarded the $5,000 Optical Design and Engineering Scholarship Alana Gonzales , University of Arizona, United States, Morgan Hasenmyer , Montana State University, United States, Wanda Lindquist , Illinois Wesleyan University, United States, Brianna Peck , University of California, Berkeley, United States, Supriya Roy , University of Arizona, United States, each awarded a $10,000 Women in Optics Scholarship, sponsored by Optimax, SPIE, and Janet Fender

, University of Arizona, United States, , Montana State University, United States, , Illinois Wesleyan University, United States, , University of California, Berkeley, United States, , University of Arizona, United States, each awarded a $10,000 Women in Optics Scholarship, sponsored by Optimax, SPIE, and Janet Fender Plus 73 additional SPIE Optics and Photonics Scholarships, ranging from $3,000-$5,000.

New in 2026, the $4000 Optics and Photonics Africa Scholarships were awarded to Joshua Jandrell and Fazilah Nothlawala, both of the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

This new scholarship is the first under a new donation matching program from SPIE that aims to increase the impact of the optics and photonics community's generosity. The Optics and Photonics Africa Scholarship was generously funded by an individual donation that was matched by SPIE.

Through the SPIE Matching Donation Program, donors can help build a sustainable photonics industry through high-impact support for students, educators, and emerging leaders who are shaping the future of the field. By matching eligible gifts dollar for dollar, the SPIE Matching Donation Program strengthens the nonprofit's commitment to developing the next generation of optics and photonics innovators while offering donors a powerful opportunity to make a lasting contribution.

Since 1978, SPIE has distributed nearly $8 million in individual scholarships. Dedicated to building upon the strong foundation of the optics and photonics industry, the global nonprofit prioritizes providing opportunities for students entering the field. Students can use their scholarship toward tuition and fees, course-related expenses, such as books, supplies, and equipment required by their institution.

Learn more about the SPIE Scholarship Program.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. spie.org

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Lindsey McGuirk

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