The U.S. International Trade Commission voted to maintain trade protections on crystalline silicon photovoltaic products. The targeted trade penalties "counteract foreign market distortions" by applying antidumping duties on underpriced imports and countervailing duties to offset foreign government subsidies. Initial duties established during the original 2014 investigations reached rates as high as 165% for certain Chinese entities and 44% for Taiwanese exporters, though annual administrative reviews frequently adjust the exact assessment margins for individual manufacturers. Commission members ...

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