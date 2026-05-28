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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
83 Leser
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Guardian Roofing Shares What Buyers Look for in a Roof Ahead of Seattle's Home Selling Season

Seattle-area homeowners encouraged to address roofing concerns early as buyers prioritize move-in-ready homes

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / As Seattle's competitive housing market enters peak selling season, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is advising homeowners to pay close attention to one of the most influential factors in a home sale: the roof.

In a region known for consistent rainfall and seasonal weather challenges, roof condition is often a top concern for buyers and inspectors alike.

"In Seattle, the roof is one of the first things buyers evaluate, even before stepping inside," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "It's a critical indicator of how well the home has been maintained."

Seattle Buyers Are Paying Attention

With increased competition and rising expectations among buyers, homes that require immediate repairs, especially roofing, can quickly lose appeal.

Guardian Roofing identifies the top roofing considerations for Seattle buyers:

  • Age and durability of roofing materials

  • Evidence of leaks, water intrusion, or soft spots

  • Proper attic ventilation and insulation performance

  • Gutter systems designed for heavy rainfall

  • Inspection reports and maintenance history

Buyers often factor potential roof replacement costs directly into their offers, making condition a key financial consideration.

Local Market Perspective

"In Seattle, buyers are expecting homes to be as close to move-in ready as possible, and the roof plays a huge role in that perception," said Chris Gurnee, award-winning local realtor and team lead at eXp Realty. "If a roof looks like it may need replacement in the near future, buyers are either lowering their offer or walking away altogether."

"With our climate, buyers know that roofing issues can escalate quickly if left unaddressed," he added. "Homes with newer roofs or documented maintenance tend to stand out, especially in competitive situations where buyers are looking for reasons to feel confident in their investment."

Tips for Seattle Sellers

To position homes competitively in Seattle's fast-moving market, Guardian Roofing recommends:

  • Conducting a pre-listing roof inspection

  • Completing repairs before listing to avoid buyer concessions

  • Cleaning and treating roofs for moss and algae

  • Ensuring proper drainage to handle seasonal rainfall

  • Providing warranties or certifications when available

"A proactive approach can make all the difference," said Rzucidlo. "Homes with well-documented, well-maintained roofs tend to move faster and with fewer complications."

Reducing Risk, Increasing Confidence

In Seattle's high-demand housing market, minimizing uncertainty is key to closing deals efficiently.

"When buyers feel confident about the roof, they feel confident about the home," Rzucidlo added. "That confidence often translates into stronger offers and smoother transactions."

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is more than a home services company - it's a team built on trust, craftsmanship, and community. With offices in Seattle and Portland, Guardian has grown into one of the Pacific Northwest's most recognized roofing providers, known for its integrity, safety, and dedication to doing the right thing-always. The company's award-winning culture emphasizes professional growth, teamwork, and service to others through initiatives like the HALO Project, which provides free roofs to deserving families. As Guardian continues its expansion into new markets in 2026, it remains committed to its founding promise: to protect homes, strengthen communities, and deliver service that stands the test of time.

For more information, visit www.GuardianRoofing.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb
The Barber Shop Marketing
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com
972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-shares-what-buyers-look-for-in-a-roof-ahead-of-seattl-1171603

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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