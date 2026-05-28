LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Race Medal and Challenge Coin Company, Sponsors Clemson Race

LogoTags, Trusted Fifth-Generation Family-Owned U.S. Manufacturer, Supports the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series with Premium Custom Challenge Coin

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / LogoTags is America's leading source for custom challenge coins and custom race medals, specializing in premium military challenge coins, firefighter coins, police coins, marathon medals, triathlon medals, finisher medals, 5K medals, and custom event medals for organizations nationwide. Since 1938, our fifth-generation family-owned company has helped the U.S. Military, first responders, corporations, schools, and race organizers create high-quality custom coins and solid metal race medals with exceptional detail, vibrant finishes, fast turnaround times, free artwork, and unlimited revisions. From custom challenge coins to premium finisher medals, LogoTags delivers outstanding craftsmanship, competitive pricing, and personalized service trusted by customers across the United States.

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series as an event sponsor. The races are produced by Set Up Events. Set Up Events was founded by Bill Scott in 1994. The company has established itself as one of the most prolific triathlon race production companies in the United States. The Clemson triathlon is the third event in the series of seven races. The event will take place on June 20, 2026.

Working with Set Up Events, LogoTags has carefully created a custom challenge coin for every participant in each of the races in the series. "We are proud to design these custom challenge coins for the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series, so each participant can have a custom coin celebrating their achievement," explains Bill Taubner, LogoTags President.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers who frequently purchase custom military challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins and custom race medals made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

LogoTags is also a trusted U.S. leader in custom race medals, delivering high-quality, fully customized medals for marathons, triathlons, 5Ks, cycling events, and endurance races of all sizes. As part of a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer, we specialize in custom marathon medals, triathlon medals, and finisher medals made from premium materials with detailed designs, vibrant color fills, and durable finishes that stand the test of time. From concept to completion, our team offers free artwork and unlimited revisions, ensuring every custom running medal reflects the spirit of your event. Whether you need bulk race medals, custom sports medals, or fast-turnaround options, LogoTags is your go-to source for custom designed race medals with exceptional quality, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery.

LogoTags is also recognized as one of the USA's leading custom challenge coin companies, trusted by military units, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, corporations, sports teams, and organizations nationwide for premium custom challenge coins with exceptional detail and craftsmanship. Backed by a fifth-generation family manufacturing company founded in 1938, LogoTags specializes in high-quality brass challenge coins, 3D challenge coins, cut-out coins, antique finish coins, and fully custom shaped coins designed to make a lasting impression. Our team provides free artwork, unlimited revisions, competitive pricing, and fast turnaround times, helping customers create custom challenge coins that stand out for their quality, durability, and design. From military challenge coins and police coins to corporate recognition coins and commemorative coins, LogoTags is a trusted source for custom challenge coins proudly designed with unmatched customer service and attention to detail.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.LogoTags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-race-medal-and-challenge-coin-company-1171612