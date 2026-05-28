Lorton, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - WISA Solutions has announced its rebrand to WISA Design Build Remodel, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth within Northern Virginia's residential remodeling market. Alongside the rebrand, the company has also launched a new website, wisadc.com, designed to reflect its updated identity and provide homeowners with a clearer view of its design-build approach and project capabilities.

The announcement reflects the home remodeling company's broader strategic direction as it continues to expand its focus on large-scale residential remodeling projects throughout McLean, Vienna, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, and surrounding Northern Virginia communities. WISA Design Build Remodel stated that the updated brand better represents the type of work the company now specializes in for busy professionals and homeowners making significant investments in their properties, including remodeling projects valued at $100,000 or more. These projects include luxury basement remodels, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), home additions, and full-home transformations managed through a coordinated design-build process.





Northern Virginia Home Remodeling Company WISA Solutions Rebrands to WISA Design Build Remodel and Launches New Website



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According to the company, the rebrand was developed to create greater consistency across its digital platforms, customer communications, and overall market presence. The newly launched website serves as both a brand platform and an informational resource for homeowners, showcasing completed projects, outlining the company's remodeling process, and reinforcing its focus on professionally managed residential renovations.

WISA Design Build Remodel stated that another central goal behind the transition was to strengthen the integration between design, planning, and construction management. Rather than separating different phases of a project among multiple parties, the company operates through a unified in-house process intended to improve communication, streamline decision-making, and provide homeowners with a more organized renovation experience.

The company also emphasized its "Founder-On-Site" accountability model as an important part of its approach to project oversight. Through this model, company leadership remains directly involved throughout the remodeling process, working alongside a team of 25 to 30 in-house craftsmen who self-perform roughly 90 percent of construction work under the company's Class A contractor license. WISA Design Build Remodel noted that this structure helps create greater consistency and transparency for homeowners managing complex renovation projects.





WISA Solutions has rebranded to WISA Design Build Remodel and launched a new website



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"This rebrand to WISA Design Build Remodel isn't a cosmetic change, it's a clearer statement of how we actually deliver projects today," said Waris Mojaddidi, Founder of WISA Design Build Remodel. "Homeowners investing $100,000+ deserve a process that's organized, transparent, and accountable. By bringing design, planning, and construction management under one roof, and keeping leadership directly involved, we're able to deliver a smoother experience and a finished space that matches the vision from day one."

Internally, the rebrand represents a milestone for the company as it continues refining its operations and long-term positioning within the Northern Virginia remodeling industry. Multiple departments collaborated throughout the transition to ensure that the updated branding, messaging, and website accurately reflect the company's service philosophy and project management approach.

As demand for comprehensive residential remodeling services continues to grow, WISA Design Build Remodel stated that it plans to continue investing in its design-build capabilities and client experience. The company views the rebrand and website launch as part of a long-term commitment to delivering organized project management, in-house craftsmanship, and hands-on leadership throughout every stage of the remodeling process.

About WISA Design Build Remodel

WISA Design Build Remodel is a family-founded design-build firm serving Northern Virginia homeowners. Founded by Waris Mojaddidi and his father, the company combines design, project management, and in-house construction under one roof to deliver organized remodeling experiences and thoughtfully built living spaces for modern families. With more than 100 completed projects across Northern Virginia, WISA specializes in basement transformations, home additions, accessory dwelling units, and full-home renovations starting at $100,000.

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Source: GetFeatured