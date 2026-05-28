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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 21:14 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Windrock Land Company Announces Sale of Verified Emission Reduction Credits for $4,125,000

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Windrock Land Company (OTC PINK:WRLC) announced the completion of a forest carbon credit transaction associated with its sustainably managed timber program in East Tennessee, resulting in gross proceeds of $4,125,000.

The carbon credits were generated under a long-term forest management program designed to enhance carbon sequestration while maintaining responsible timber harvesting practices. The transaction reflects Windrock's continued focus on maximizing the long-term value of its land assets through disciplined stewardship and selective monetization opportunities.

"This transaction demonstrates the quality and durability of our forest management practices" said Lewis S. Howard, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to managing our land in a manner that balances conservation, economic value and long-term optionality for shareholders."

The Company does not expect the transaction to alter its long-term operating strategy.

The sale was facilitated by Finite Carbon, developer of Windrock's Improved Forest Management project and a key project partner since its implementation in 2022.

Contact Information:
lewis@windrockland.com

About Windrock Land Company:

Windrock Land Company, founded in 1872, owns 73,000 acres in East Tennessee and operates Windrock Park, the largest off-highway vehicle park in the United States.

www.windrockland.com

About Finite Carbon:

Finite Carbon is a leading developer of forest carbon projects in North America. The company partners with landowners to deliver natural climate solutions and bring high-quality carbon credits to market. Since 2009, Finite Carbon has developed over 60 forest carbon projects covering 4 million acres in both the voluntary and compliance markets. To date, the company has developed and transacted over 100 million offsets, representing over $1 billion in revenue to forest landowners. The company's primary mission is to protect and restore forests, promote biodiversity, and mitigate climate change. These efforts also provide co-benefits, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and forest jobs, while leaving an enduring legacy for current and future generations.

For more information on Finite Carbon's portfolio of high-quality forest carbon projects, visit finitecarbon.com or marketplace.finitecarbon.com.

SOURCE: Windrock Land Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/windrock-land-company-announces-sale-of-verified-emission-reduction-credits-for-4-125-0-1171620

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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