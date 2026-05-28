Ownia Collection Launches Summer 2026 Edit: The New Definition of Ultra-Luxury Traveling with Purpose

As 95% of next-gen luxury travelers demand verified eco-credentials, Ownia's curated portfolio proves that ultra-premium hospitality and strict conservation accountability are inseparable.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Ownia Collection, the premier luxury booking platform for verified sustainable hospitality, today announced its highly anticipated Summer 2026 Edit. Featuring five of the world's most exclusive, hyper-vetted properties, the collection showcases a shift in global tourism: luxury is no longer defined by opulence alone, but by a property's measurable, positive impact on its surrounding ecosystem.

Cousine Island, Seychelles

The launch arrives at a critical market tipping point. According to the 2025 WATG Luxury Travel Trends Report, nearly 40% of affluent travelers are willing to pay up to 50% more for verified sustainable features. Furthermore, 95% of Gen Z and Millennial luxury travelers now actively seek out accommodations with independently audited sustainable practices.

"Every property here was chosen because the guest experience is richer, more alive, and more memorable because of the conservation program - not despite it ," said María Olázabal, Founder & CEO of Ownia Collection. "We meticulously evaluate each destination based on each hotel's rigorous sustainability and impact reports, ensuring they meet our strict criteria for true environmental stewardship. The market for purpose-driven travel has arrived, and we are proud to connect conscious travelers with the properties setting the global standard for what luxury must be."

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THE SUMMER 2025 EDIT: HIGHLIGHTS

1. Cousine Island, Seychelles: Offering extreme isolation, this sanctuary accepts a maximum of twelve adult guests across five handcrafted French colonial villas hidden within native vegetation. Rather than an empty luxury affectation, the strict capacity allows guests to work directly alongside the resident naturalist team on vital fieldwork, including reef surveys, nest monitoring, and invasive species removal. Driven by rigorous permanent quarantine protocols, the island's conservation program has successfully recovered three endemic bird species-including the Seychelles magpie-robin, which was downlisted on the IUCN Red List after rebounding from just 23 individuals in 1970 to over 500 across the archipelago.

Cousine Island, Seychelles

2. Amilla Maldives, Baa Atoll: Situated inside the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve-home to 5% of the world's reef area-Amilla features 67 expansive overwater and treetop villas complete with retractable roofs for stargazing from bed. The property redefines Maldivian luxury by making the reef the central focus, pairing guests with a dedicated "Katheeb" experience manager who functions as a field guide for snorkeling safaris and active coral regeneration programs. This EarthCheck-certified destination allows guests to dive alongside marine biologists to transplant coral fragments and track long-term growth via GPS, contributing to a documented 40.24% increase in coral cover within the local restoration zone.

Amilla, Maldives

3. Nayara Springs, Costa Rica: This Relais & Châteaux resort features 35 expansive, 1,500-square-foot rainforest villas, each boasting a private plunge pool naturally fed by mineral hot springs from the base of the Arenal Volcano. Holding a Green Globe Certification and operating fully carbon neutral since day one, the resort serves meals crafted from 90% organic, locally sourced produce and connects guests with naturalists for hanging bridge hikes and wildlife spotting. The property actively reforests lands previously cleared for cattle ranching, utilizing elevated pedestrian pathways to protect crucial wildlife corridors in a region that supports half of Costa Rica's bird, mammal, and reptile species.

4. Santa Barbara Eco-Beach Resort, Azores, Portugal: As the archipelago's premier eco-beach resort, this destination is seamlessly embedded into the dramatic black sand coastline of São Miguel Island. The modern studios and villas are constructed using sustainable, locally sourced materials such as cryptomeria wood, cork, and bamboo. Operating entirely single-use plastic-free, the property maximizes efficiency through smart bioclimatic architecture, natural insulation, and extensive rainwater harvesting systems. Guests enjoy a hyper-local culinary experience powered by the resort's massive onsite organic farm, which supplies the restaurant daily to ensure zero food miles while supporting local coastal conservation and community biodiversity initiatives.

Santa Barbara, Azores

5 . Susafa, Sicily: Located an hour inland from Palermo in the Madonie Mountains, this Michelin-Key, 500-hectare estate has been operated by the same family since 1870. Its 17 boutique guest rooms occupy masterfully converted historic stables and grain warehouses, where fifth-generation siblings Manfredi and Sara Rizzuto guide guests through hands-on harvesting, olive pressing, and pasta making. Fully certified organic across more than 40 hectares, Susafa features a strict zero-kilometer farm-to-table dining model, has successfully reforested 50 hectares of woodland, and single-handedly protects genetic agricultural heritage by cultivating rare, ancient Sicilian grain varietals that have disappeared from commercial farming.

Susafa, Palermo

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THE OWNIA STANDARD x REGENERA LUXURY

Unlike typical booking platforms, Ownia Collection has phased out internal evaluations to launch an exclusive global partnership with Regenera Luxury , the gold standard in independent hospitality auditing. Under this new alliance, every property in the portfolio undergoes a rigorous, annual third-party audit cycle with zero self-reported data permitted. Destinations must fundamentally prove measurable, science-backed benchmarks across more than 200 strict environmental and community KPIs-including biodiversity net gain, verified carbon offsetting, water stewardship, localized supply chain depth, and cultural heritage protection.

AVAILABILITY

The Summer 2025 Edit is officially open for bookings. Ownia's luxury travel designers provide complimentary consultations for individual itineraries, private buyouts, and bespoke conservation-led group retreats.

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ABOUT OWNIA COLLECTION

Ownia Collection is a luxury booking platform featuring a curated selection of the world's finest sustainable luxury hotels and resorts-handpicked for exceptional design, modern comfort, and a genuine environmental commitment. Beyond individual bookings, Ownia Collection specializes in designing bespoke group travel experiences and wellness retreats for conscious travelers. Every property and itinerary is selected for those who believe the finest travel experiences should leave a destination better than they found it.

For more information, group inquiries, or reservations, visit owniacollection.com .

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PRESS CONTACT

Buse Hoffman

buseh@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ownia Collection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/ownia-collection-launches-summer-2026-edit-the-new-definition-of-ultra-luxury-traveling-with-1171417