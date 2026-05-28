Newton Golf Company, Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Reiterates Buy-Emerging Rating and $3.00 Price Target on Newton Golf Following Q1:26 Quarterly Update

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a new quarterly update report on Newton Golf (Nasdaq:NWTG), reiterating its Buy-Emerging rating and $3.00 price target following the Company's Q1:26 financial results.

The report highlights that while Q1:26 operating results came in modestly below expectations, the quarter reflected temporary operational investments and manufacturing upgrades designed to improve scalability and support growing customer demand heading into the golf season.

Key highlights from the report include:

Customer deposits and open orders increased meaningfully during Q1:26, reflecting continued demand for Newton Golf's products.

Newton Golf completed operational and manufacturing enhancements that expanded annual production capacity at its St. Joseph, Missouri facility to approximately 60,000 shafts annually without incremental shifts.

The Company's Motion shafts ranked as the #1 selling shaft brand for both drivers and fairway woods at Club Champion.

Newton Golf shafts are now being played by more than 60 professional golfers across PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA, and Korn Ferry Tours.

Management continues discussions with major OEM manufacturers regarding broader product integration opportunities.

Emerging Growth Research noted that temporary production upgrades during the quarter resulted in shipping delays and approximately $0.3 million of order cancellations. However, the firm believes the investments position the Company for improved fulfillment efficiency and future growth.

The report also noted that Newton Golf raised additional capital through convertible notes during Q1 and Q2:26 and continues discussions regarding a potential revolving credit facility to support future growth initiatives.

Emerging Growth Research modestly revised its FY:26 projections to reflect the slower first quarter, now forecasting FY:26 revenue of approximately $10.9 million. The firm continues to expect meaningful revenue acceleration in FY:27 as operational efficiencies improve and OEM relationships potentially expand.

The $3.00 price target is based on a blended valuation methodology using both comparable company analysis and discounted cash flow modeling.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1171669/nwtgq126.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/nwtg/ (on the right side of the page when scrolling down)

About Newton Golf Company:

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:NWTG) is a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing premium golf shafts, putters, and related golf performance products. The Company distributes products through direct-to-consumer channels, professional club fitters, distributors, and golf retailers across the United States and select international markets.

About Emerging Growth Research:

Emerging Growth Research is an independent research and corporate access firm focused on identifying and analyzing emerging growth companies across multiple sectors. Emerging Growth Research provides institutional-quality equity research coverage and supports public companies through investor awareness initiatives and participation on the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, development plans, and financial projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



SOURCE: Newton Golf Company, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/emerging-growth-research-reiterates-buy-emerging-rating-and-3.00-p-1171669