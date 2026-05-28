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WKN: 908802 | ISIN: US00760J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AYB
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 21:56
86,52 Euro
-3,07 % -2,74
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,4487,4222:49
85,3086,1622:00
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 22:14 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aehr Test Systems to Present at William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced that that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu will be presenting at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 2 at 4:40pm CT (2:40pm PT)and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

You may register to access a live or replay audio webcast of the presentation via a link posted to the investor relations section of Aehr's website at www.aehr.com or by clicking here.

"We look forward to discussing with investors and shareholders Aehr's expanding role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across a wide range of markets," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr delivers complete turnkey solutions that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors used in critical applications, including AI processors in cloud computing and data centers, silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are seeing strong traction with AI processors in both wafer-level and package-level formats. The growing adoption of wafer-level and package-level test and burn-in across these markets is expected to be a significant growth driver for Aehr Test Systems."

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Aehr management, please contact your William Blair representative, or Aehr's investor relations firm, PondelWilkinson, Inc., at jbyers@pondel.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems
Chris Siu
Chief Financial Officer
csiu@aehr.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
tkehrli@pondel.com
jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-test-systems-to-present-at-william-blair-46th-annual-growth-stock-1171565

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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