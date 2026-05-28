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ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 22:38 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Capital Development Partners Leases 1.1 Million Square-Feet at Its Mega Facility near the Port of Savannah to Major U.S. Manufacturer

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Capital Development Partners is pleased to announce the lease of 1.1 million square-feet (SF) at its mega cross dock facility near the Port of Savannah to a major U.S. manufacturer. Strategically located on Veterans Parkway in Savannah, the 1.1 million SF site is part of Capital Development Partners' 1,456,000-square-foot cross-dock facility. Situated on 99 acres, this facility is one of the largest, most efficient major facilities in the U.S. close to a major port. According to the Georgia Ports Authority, Savannah has the fastest growing port on the U.S. East Coast.

The mega facility represents the largest speculative industrial building within Savannah city limits and is one of the most strategically located properties on the East Coast. According to Capital Development Partners, the remaining 349,440 SF at this mega facility is currently available, offering a unique opportunity for additional users seeking immediate access to port-adjacent infrastructure. Capital Development Partners developed this property in partnership with Stockbridge.

Strategically located at Central Port Logistics Center, the facility provides significant transportation cost savings and operational efficiencies. Its proximity to the Port of Savannah allows customers to reduce drayage costs, improve turn times, and streamline distribution networks-key advantages for industries such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and manufacturing.

Developed in close coordination with the Georgia Ports Authority, the project further strengthens Savannah's position as a leading logistics hub on the East Coast and meets the evolving needs of port-centric users and global supply chain operators.

"We want to congratulate Whirlpool and Capital Development Partners on this announcement and thank them both for choosing Savannah," said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of Georgia Ports Authority."

The manufacturer's new logistics site in Savannah will create new jobs, support local businesses, and contribute to increased tax revenue-further reinforcing the area's long-term economic growth.

Capital Development Partners is known for developing major industrial facilities at U.S. ports including cross dock buildings, rail facilities and transload buildings.

John Knox Porter, Jr., CEO of Capital Development Partners, stated, "Whirlpool highlights our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class industrial developments in the nation's most important port markets. Partnering with the Georgia Ports Authority and welcoming Whirlpool as a major tenant is a significant milestone for this development and for Savannah's continued growth as a global logistics hub."

Area Development - a site selection news outlet for the U.S., has ranked Georgia as the Top State to Do Business for 12 consecutive years.

###

About Capital Development Partners:
Capital Development Partners (CDP) is a national developer of industrial real estate, power generation and hydrogen production facilities. As the largest private developer in Savannah, the company delivered its most recent project, a 1,456,000 SF cross dock building at Central Port Logistics Center. Core investments are focused on the U.S. port markets including Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Norfolk.

About Stockbridge Capital:

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Stockbridge has approximately $37.4 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2025) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

For inquiries or more information, please contact:
John Porter
CEO
Knoxporter@cap.partners
404-229-4852

Media Contact:
Delle Smith
Capital Development Partners
912.657.2647
Delle@cap.partners

Leasing Information:
Bill Sparks, CBRE
bill.sparks@cbre.com
912-650-1147

SOURCE: Capital Development Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/capital-development-partners-leases-1.1-million-square-feet-at-its-mega-facility-near-t-1171583

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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