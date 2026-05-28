Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF), (CSE: NAHF.PR.A) (CSE: NAHF.WT) ("NAHF" or the "Company"), a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company pioneering shared-equity homeownership solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 78% and 121% in the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, respectively, compared to equivalent prior periods;

Total assets increased 16.1% in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025;

The Company saw a decrease in the average annualized contractual recurring cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, from income-producing housing assets due to vacancies in Kelowna, mix of units rented and tenant inducements. Since March 31, 2026, occupancy in Kelowna has increased from 78% to 96% with a corresponding increase in average annualized contractual recurring cash flow.

In May 2026, the company completed its exchange offering that was part of its IPO, issuing 31,127 Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares and the company's Housing shares are now listed on the CSE.

"With the completion of the exchange offering and the listing of our Housing Shares we are now in a position to transact with developers and landlords for the acquisition of new rental properties," said CEO, George Lawton.

Operating Results





Three months ended

March 31



Three months ended March 31



% change



Nine months ended March 31



Nine months ended March 31



% change





2026



2025









2026



2025







Summarized statement of loss and comprehensive loss data Total Revenue

714,290



401,401



78%



3,034,322



1,374,344



121%



























Net Income (Loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

13,804



(1,439,367 )

101%



(3,196,146 )

(2,573,868 )

(24%)



























Per share data























Weighted average number of shares

82,405,589



79,762,956



3%



80,644,001



79,717,681



1%

Basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.000

$ (0.018 )

101%

$ (0.040 ) $ (0.032 )

(23%)



Periods ending

March 31, 2026



June 30, 2025















Summarized statement of financial position data











Total Assets

124,448,304



107,151,457











Total Non-current Financial Liabilities

73,470,620



80,621,546



Throughout the period we maintained a conservative, focused approach to strengthening our financial position and earnings capability, by continuing work to increase our income producing housing asset base, financing the development of investment property and investing in wholesale development housing acquisitions.

Revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2026, consisted of rental income and sub-lease income totalling $0.71 million, which was $0.31 million higher than March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, rental income increased 83% over the three months ended March 31, 2025, as the Company had finalized Phase 1 of the Saanich Ridge Development rental community, completing and renting 26 homes by the end of fiscal 2025. The Company also acquired 80 units and rented a portion thereof in the Five Crossings development by the end of fiscal 2025. Sub-lease income associated with the land related to homes sold in prior years at Saanich Ridge and an additional 3 homes sold in calendar 2025 was also earned by the Company.

Revenue in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, consisted of one home sale, rental income and sub-lease income totalling $3.0 million. Home sales increased from 0% of revenue in the nine months ended March 31, 2025, to 27% in the nine months ended March 31, 2026. Rental income increased 106% in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, over the comparable period in 2025, as the Company had finalized Phase 1 of the Saanich Ridge Development rental community, completing and renting 26 homes by the end of fiscal 2025. The Company also acquired 80 units and rented a portion thereof in the Five Crossings development by the end of fiscal 2025. Sub-lease income associated with the land related to homes sold in prior years at Saanich Ridge and an additional 3 homes sold in 2025 was also earned by the Company.

Net income of $0.01 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $1.4 million higher than the comparable period primarily due to a change in the estimated return on real property bonds.

Net losses of $3.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2026, were $0.62 million higher than the comparable period, due to additional HOA fees, insurance costs, repairs, utilities, property taxes and mortgage interest incurred by the Company to generate higher rental revenue and build and acquire more income producing assets. Depreciation also increased in association with increased rental income producing properties.

Total assets increased $17.3 million to $124.5 million in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, as the Company expanded its income producing housing asset base by continuing to build the next two Saanich rental communities. Additionally, the Company increased deposits for condominiums in alignment with its Forward (wholesale) acquisition of to-be-built housing assets strategy.

Non-current financial liabilities decreased $7.2 million to $73.5 million in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, primarily as two mortgages were reclassified as non-current in accordance with extended payment terms, offset by the reclassification of the construction mortgage from Peakhill to current. The first mortgage of $14.5 million to replace an existing mortgage from People's Trust was changed by Peakhill capital to a term loan with a maturity date of June 1, 2027. Additionally, the mortgage maturity date of the 2021 second mortgage with 1 City on the Saanich Ridge Property was extended to September 1, 2027.

Investment Properties

Periods ending

March 31, 2026



June 30, 2025

Development properties

1,097,809



1,148,925











Net investment in sub-leases

1,629,136



1,658,353











Right of use asset

3,272,341



3,299,542











Investment properties







Edmonton properties

75,552



143,686

Saanich Ridge Rental Community #1







Development costs

20,541,465



20,589,868

Right of use asset

1,210,015



1,220,049

Saanich Ridge Rental Community #2 & #3







Development costs

23,977,827



7,710,415

Right of use asset

2,126,849



2,126,849

Saanich Ridge Lot 140

621,072



647,690

Saanich Ridge Lot 142

46,575



48,600

Five Crossings Development

26,490,492



27,536,169





75,089,847



60,023,326











Loan receivable (Five Crossings)

6,310,072



6,074,165











Deposits for condominiums







Collinson Rise/Revo Development

16,031,937



14,264,368

Glenlake Development

6,976,962



5,990,475





23,008,899



20,254,843















110,408,104



92,459,154



Additional Information

The information in this news release is a summary only and should be read in conjunction with NAHF's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, copies of which are available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information relating to NAHF and other public filings, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires and manages income-producing residential housing communities in Canada.

Contact

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Throughout this news release, we refer to terms known as non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures that are not specifically defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. These non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures are useful in assisting investors in understanding components of our financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures that we refer to in this MD&A are defined below.

Calculations and definitions

Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets

Management uses average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets as a key performance measure to evaluate the Company's ability to generate recurring cash flows from its rental portfolio. Average Annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets is a supplementary financial measure that indicates recurring cash inflows for the Company, including rental income and sub-lease income based on a run rate as of a particular date. Specifically, average annualized contractual recurring cash flow is calculated as the sum of (i) the average annual rental rate per square foot for occupied units as of the applicable period end date multiplied by the aggregate square footage rented as of such date, plus (ii) the average monthly sub-lease per unit as of the period end date annualized and multiplied by the number of units subject to a sub-lease as of such date. Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

As of:

May 27, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025

Square feet rented

93,180



84,235



90,717



96,890



97,543

Average annual rent per square foot $ 33.57

$ 33.47

$ 34.04

$ 35.57

$ 35.46

Annualized recurring rent cash flow

3,128,053



2,819,345



3,088,007



3,446,377



3,458,875

Units sublet

27



27



28



27



28

Average monthly sub-lease per unit $ 460

$ 460

$ 460

$ 460

$ 460

Number of months

12



12



12



12



12

Annualized recurring sub-lease cash flow

149,040



149,040



154,560



149,040



154,560

Average Annualized contractual recurring cash flow

3,277,093



2,968,385



3,242,567



3,595,417



3,613,435



At March 31, 2026, 24% of the units in the Kelowna Five Crossings property were vacant, reducing the square feet rented. The Company had also actively marketed units in the property in the competitive Kelowna market, providing incentives which decreased the overall rent per square foot. Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from rental income producing housing assets decreased by $0.27 million. The Company is actively marketing these units but expects a certain level of vacancy at any point in time.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, among other things, statements relating to: the number of HomePlan agreements continues to grow as the program gains market recognition; the continued development of the Saanich Ridge development; the planned business activities and objectives of the Company and the strategy by which it expects to achieve these objectives.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of its IPO and exchange offering; the Company will be successful in achieving its business objectives; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's business model; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: HomePlan products are new and may be subject to regulation; HomePlan tenants may not qualify for mortgage financing; and the Company may not achieve some or all of its business objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NAHF's business can be found in its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 30, 2025, a copy of which is available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: North America Home Finance Inc.