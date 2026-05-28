TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group Unveils Commemorative "250 Years Young" Logo in Honor of America's Semiquincentennial

Company announces significant digital transformation of TGIPOWER.com to mark the nation's 250th birthday

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) (the "Company" or "TGI"), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure and sovereign AI technology company, today proudly unveiled a commemorative corporate logo dedicated to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. The new design, featuring the theme "250 yrs young, HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA," symbolizes the company's commitment to American innovation as the nation approaches this historic milestone.

The commemorative logo, integrates patriotic motifs-including star-studded lightning elements-to reflect TGI Group's core mission of powering the future through advanced energy and industrial solutions.

"As we look toward the nation's 250th birthday, we are energized by the spirit of American progress," said Samuel A. Epstein, Chief Executive Officer of TGI Group. "TGI Group remains dedicated to the engineering of a resilient, sustainable future. Being '250 years young' represents the intersection of our rich heritage and our forward-looking commitment to the next generation of American infrastructure."

In tandem with this unveiling, TGI Group announced a comprehensive digital modernization of its primary web portal, TGIPOWER.com. The upcoming site update is designed to reflect the company's expanding portfolio in sovereign AI, modular energy, and logistics, providing a more intuitive and immersive experience for institutional partners, investors, and stakeholders.

The updated website will feature enhanced documentation on the company's strategic infrastructure projects, including the AXINOD modular edge compute units and the TGI AMIRON platform AXIOMAXUS. Users can expect the new site to go live in the coming months, serving as a hub for the company's ongoing contributions to the American industrial landscape.

About TGI Group Inc.

TGI Group Inc. is an AI-driven infrastructure and logistics company headquartered in South Florida. The company specializes in integrating compute, autonomous logistics, and sustainable financial settlement systems. TGI Group is committed to fostering innovation that strengthens sovereign infrastructure and empowers global trade networks. More information on our initiatives is available at TGIPOWER.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding planned website updates, corporate branding initiatives, and the future performance of company infrastructure projects. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. TGI Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

TGI / $TSPG

info@tgipower.com | TGIPOWER.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-unveils-commemorative-%22250-years-young%22-logo-in-honor-of-americas-semi-1171704