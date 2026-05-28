Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"). The Concurrent Financing is being undertaken in connection with the Company's previously announced binding letter of intent to acquire Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One") and its binding letter of intent to acquire FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), a FINRA-registered U.S. broker-dealer.

Use of Concurrent Financing Proceeds

The Concurrent Financing is a component of Parvis's broader North American expansion strategy, through which the Company is building a fully integrated private markets platform operating across both Canadian and U.S. capital markets. Net proceeds will be directed toward the integration of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc., the acquisition and integration of FavorPoint Capital, LLC onto the Parvis platform through the FINRA Continuing Membership Application process, and working capital to support the general and administrative expenses of the Company. Link Resource Partners Inc., part of Bluestar Professional Services, is acting as an arms-length advisor to Parvis in connection with the acquisitions of Atlas One and FavorPoint and their subsequent integration.

Details of the Concurrent Financing

The Concurrent Financing consists of up to 5,454,545 units at a price of C$0.55 per unit, with an over-allotment option of up to 25%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at C$0.65 for 24 months from closing. The offering is anticipated to close on or about July 2, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The proposed offering price remains subject to Exchange acceptance.

Transaction Overview: Three Transactions, One Platform

The Concurrent Financing is one component of a broader strategy Parvis has executed over the past months, completing three transactions that together reposition the Company as a fully integrated, cross-border private investment platform.

Transaction Entity Strategic Purpose Status Richmond Global Wealth Full-service Canadian wealth and investment advisory firm Expands product breadth across public and private markets; broadens client relationships Completed, April 6, 2026 Atlas One Digital Securities Registered Canadian exempt market dealer (EMD) Consolidates Canada's private market infrastructure; expands national advisor and investor network Binding LOI signed May 11, 2026; expected close June 30, 2026 FavorPoint Capital FINRA-registered U.S. broker-dealer Unlocks U.S. accredited investor access; enables cross-border capital raising for Canadian issuers Binding LOI signed May 20, 2026; expected close June 15, 2026

Taken together, these transactions give Parvis a complete capital markets infrastructure, a national Canadian EMD network through the combination of Parvis and Atlas One, full-service wealth advisory capability through Richmond Global Wealth, and direct access to U.S. accredited investors through FavorPoint's FINRA registration. Parvis believes it is among the first private market platforms in Canada to have assembled this combination under a single regulated entity.

"Our issuers have been asking for a credible path to U.S. capital for years. FavorPoint answers that question," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "Atlas One makes the Canadian distribution network complete. Richmond Global Wealth means we can serve clients across the full spectrum of their investment needs, not just the alternatives portion. Each of these transactions was selected because it fills a specific gap in what we were able to offer. The Concurrent Financing gives us the capital to close and integrate all three with discipline. We are not acquiring for the sake of scale. We are building a platform that our issuers and investors will rely on for the next decade."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299322

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.