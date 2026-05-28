Vertical Data Announces $29.5 Million AI Cloud Capacity Agreement with Nasdaq-Listed Enterprise

Two-Year Engagement for Liquid-Cooled B200 GPU Capacity Live and Deployed in Tier-III Data Center

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, today announced a two-year cloud capacity agreement that is supporting a Nasdaq-listed enterprise growing their AI infrastructure in North America. The transaction is valued at approximately $29.5 million. The liquid-cooled B200 GPU capacity is live and deployed within an institutional-grade, Tier-III data center.

Under the agreement, Vertical Data and the data center platform hosting the deployment have structured a fee sharing arrangement that supports ongoing value for both parties, with an option to expand capacity within the same facility. Vertical Data serves as the billing entity for the arrangement, consistent with the Company's model of delivering GPU compute and financing solutions directly to enterprise customers at scale.

This announcement represents a significant commercial milestone for Vertical Data, with live deployed capacity demonstrating the Company's ability to execute scalable GPU infrastructure agreements.

This transaction further marks Vertical Data's commitment to its core capabilities in originating, structuring and financing enterprise AI compute engagements. The Company continues to apply this model across a growing enterprise customer base.

"Engagements like this one reflect what our platform is built to deliver: originating, structuring and financing enterprise AI compute deployments," said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data and GPUfinancing.com. "We remain focused on growing our direct infrastructure and financing business as AI compute demand continues to accelerate."

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development timelines, financing activities, capacity expansion, and potential customer demand. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, availability of capital, the option to expand capacity within the same facility, execution risks, the Company's ability to execute scalable GPU infrastructure agreements, AI compute continues to accelerate and other factors beyond the Company's control. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-announces-29.5-million-ai-cloud-capacity-agreement-1171708