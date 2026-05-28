Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company") today received an unscheduled review and formal decision (the "Decision") from the Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic (the "Ministry") cancelling the Company's exploration license on its Trojarova Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia (the "Permit").

The Company is currently reviewing the Decision in detail and assessing the full scope and implications of the Decision. The Company does not accept the Decision, and views it as being without appropriate justification, and will pursue all legal avenues available to it, including but not limited to an appeal to the Minister of the Environment, required to be submitted within 15 days of the date of the Decision. The Company is committed to restoring its rights in respect of the Property, and will keep its shareholders and the public informed as the appeal process develops.

The Company notes that the Ministry, in preparing and submitting to the European Commission Slovakia's National Program for the Exploration of Critical Mineral Raw Materials of the Slovak Republic (the "National CRM Program") pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 2024/1252 of the European Parliament and of the Council, which establishes a framework to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials in Europe, expressly identified and included the Trojárová Project as one of the Slovak Republic's designated exploration areas focused on critical raw materials, specifically antimony, within Slovakia's official list of selected designated CRM exploration territories as of February 20, 2025. The Company interpreted the Ministry's express inclusion of the Trojárová Project within this report regarding an official national program - prepared in response to the European Parliament's critical raw materials framework - as a clear recognition by the Ministry of the importance of the Trojárová Project to Europe's long-term critical minerals supply security. In that context, the Company regards the Ministry's decision to cancel the Permit in respect of the Trojárová Project as unexpected and inconsistent with the goals of protecting the supply of critical minerals in Europe.

The Company notes that the broader political and regulatory environment in Slovakia remains dynamic, including ongoing public discussions regarding environmental governance and ministerial leadership. Military Metals will continue to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders while pursuing its legal rights.

There can be no assurance that any appeal or other legal proceedings commenced by the Company will be successful, or that the Permit will be restored.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Offering and anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299325

Source: Military Metals Corp.