Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation (TSXV: HMCC.P) (the "Corporation" or "HM2"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order is a Canadian securities regulators' pilot program that allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Corporation's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Corporation will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Corporation will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Corporation confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. The Corporation has determined that participation in the SAR pilot program will ease the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of the Blanket Order.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its continued eligibility under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299331

Source: High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation