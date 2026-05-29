Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company") announces that it is electing to rely on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemption from Certain Three and Nine-Month Continuous Disclosure Requirements (the "Order"), issued by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to subsection 143.11(2) of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Order is effective in the Provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, the other provinces in which Spacefy is a reporting issuer.

Effect of the Exemption

Effective as of today, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports or related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month and nine-month interim periods of its financial year. The Company will continue to file its June 30 interim financial statements and MD&A, and its audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Eligibility

The Company has confirmed that it meets all applicable conditions to qualify for the reporting exemption under the Order, including that it: (i) has been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for at least 12 months; (ii) is a venture issuer; (iii) has exchange-listed securities; and (iv) has annual revenue of no more than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements.

The Company is required to continue satisfying the eligibility conditions under the Order on an ongoing basis. If the Company ceases to meet any of the applicable conditions -it will no longer be entitled to rely on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption and will be required to resume filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for all applicable interim periods in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Initial Interim Period

The first interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption is the three-month period ending March 31, 2026.

About Spacefy Inc.

Spacefy Inc. is an Ontario corporation and a venture issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SPFY". Spacefy historically developed an Internet-based marketplace designed to connect people and businesses in creative industries with property owners and managers offering locations for short-term creative projects. The Company is not currently conducting significant revenue-generating operations and is instead evaluating strategic alternatives and opportunities, including potential acquisitions, partnerships, financings and business-combination opportunities. There can be no assurance that any such alternative or opportunity will be identified, pursued or completed on acceptable terms, or at all.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299335

Source: Spacefy Inc.