EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Other

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Trading Halt - APAC proceedings



29-May-2026 / 01:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Market Announcement



29 May 2026



Dexus (ASX: DXS) - Trading Halt



Trading in the securities of Dexus ('DXS') will be halted at the request of DXS, pending the release of an announcement by DXS.

Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of: the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 June 2026; or

the release of the announcement to the market. DXS's request for a trading halt is attached below for the information of the market.



Issued by

ASX Compliance

_____________



Andrew Black

ASX Listings Compliance

ASX Limited

39 Martin Place

SYDNEY NSW 2000



29 May 2026



Dear Andrew,

Dexus (ASX: DXS) - Request for trading halt

Dexus Funds Management Limited (ABN 24 060 920 783), in its capacity as responsible entity of Dexus Property Trust and Dexus Operations Trust (together "Dexus"), requests a trading halt in Dexus Stapled Securities pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Dexus provides the following information in support of its request: Dexus has been notified that the Supreme Court of New South Wales will deliver judgment at 10am AEST today in the proceedings referred to in the Company's ASX announcements dated 22 May 2025, 25 June 2025 and 12 Dec 2025 ("Proceedings"), in which group companies are among the plaintiffs. Given the judgment is scheduled to be delivered during normal trading on ASX, there is a risk that trading in Dexus securities may occur while there is an asymmetry of information available to the market as to the outcome of the Proceedings. Dexus will require time to review the judgment and prepare an appropriate market announcement in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.1. The trading halt is requested from the commencement of trading on 29 May 2026 until the earlier of: DXS releases an announcement in relation to the Proceedings; and the commencement of trading on 1 June 2026. Dexus is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.



Yours sincerely

Brett Cameron

General Counsel and Company Secretary



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $51.5 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $15.3 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $36.2 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $11.5 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 35,800 investors from 26 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

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