Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich explains how the firm managed an administrative petition, a regulatory determination challenge, and civil litigation defense within a single coordinated strategy - resolving all three dimensions of a complex property transaction dispute and settling the buyer lawsuit for $10,000.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / A Los Angeles developer purchased a property that appeared to be a single family home and redeveloped it into two duplexes. After the sale was complete, the Los Angeles Housing Department informed the buyer that the property was being placed under the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance. The buyer sued the developer - Davidovich Stone Law Group's client - alleging that the RSO designation exposed them to rent stabilization obligations they had not anticipated when they acquired the property.

What followed was a matter involving three distinct and simultaneously active legal dimensions: an administrative petition to the Los Angeles Housing Department to remove the RSO determination, a regulatory challenge to the basis of the LAHD's classification decision, and the defense of the civil lawsuit the buyer had filed. According to Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group, the outcome in each dimension depended on the strategy being applied consistently across all three.

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords, commercial property owners, developers, and property managers throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm's practice covers the full range of legal matters that arise from owning and managing real estate in California, including real estate litigation, RSO compliance , construction disputes, business litigation , and eviction proceedings. The firm has represented property owners in RSO compliance matters, administrative proceedings before the Los Angeles Housing Department, and connected civil litigation throughout Southern California since its 2017 founding.

"This matter is a precise example of why a developer or property owner in Los Angeles cannot afford to handle connected legal problems through separate attorneys with no coordination between them. The administrative petition, the regulatory challenge, and the civil defense were not three separate problems. They were three dimensions of the same problem, and the strategy in each one had to be consistent with the strategy in the others. That coordination is what produced the outcome." - Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

The Three Legal Dimensions of the Matter

Dimension one: the administrative petition to the Los Angeles Housing Department

When the Los Angeles Housing Department informed the buyer that the property was being placed under the RSO, the first and most direct response available to Davidovich Stone Law Group on behalf of the developer was to challenge that determination administratively. The RSO applies to rental units that meet specific criteria under the Los Angeles Municipal Code, and the firm's analysis of the property's history, construction date, use classification, and the nature of the redevelopment work performed identified grounds to petition the LAHD to remove the RSO designation.

Administrative proceedings before the Los Angeles Housing Department require a precise factual and legal presentation that addresses the specific basis of the LAHD's determination and provides the documentation necessary to support a different conclusion. Davidovich Stone Law Group prepared and submitted the petition, presented the relevant property history and legal analysis to the LAHD, and successfully obtained a determination removing the RSO designation from the property. That result was the foundation on which the civil litigation strategy was then built.

Dimension two: the regulatory determination challenge

The administrative petition was not simply a request for reconsideration. It required a substantive challenge to the basis of the LAHD's classification decision and a demonstration that the applicable RSO provisions did not support the designation of the redeveloped property as a rent stabilized unit. This involved analysis of the property's pre-redevelopment status, the nature of the construction work performed, the resulting unit configuration, and how each of those factors interacted with the RSO's coverage criteria.

The regulatory challenge was the most technically demanding dimension of the matter because it required the firm to engage with the specific provisions of the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance at a level of detail that general practice attorneys unfamiliar with the RSO's administrative framework would not have been positioned to address effectively. Davidovich Stone Law Group's familiarity with RSO administrative procedures and its history of representing property owners in compliance and regulatory matters before the LAHD allowed it to present the challenge in the precise form the administrative proceeding required.

"The RSO administrative process is not a general legal proceeding. It has its own procedural requirements, its own standards of review, and its own framework for evaluating property classifications. An attorney who does not regularly work in that administrative environment is at a disadvantage from the beginning. We work in it consistently, and that familiarity with how the LAHD evaluates these petitions is directly why the designation was removed." - Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Dimension three: the civil litigation defense

While the administrative petition was being prepared and pursued, the buyer's civil lawsuit against the developer required a parallel defense strategy. The buyer alleged that the developer had sold a property subject to RSO obligations that the buyer had not been made aware of, and that the RSO designation created financial exposure and operational restrictions that affected the value of what the buyer had purchased.

The civil defense strategy was inseparable from the administrative strategy. If the administrative petition succeeded in removing the RSO designation, the factual premise of the buyer's civil claim was significantly weakened. If the civil defense had been managed in a way that conceded the RSO designation, the administrative petition would have been undermined. Davidovich Stone Law Group managed both simultaneously, structuring the civil defense positions to be consistent with and reinforcing of the administrative arguments rather than in conflict with them.

The buyer's lawsuit was settled for $10,000 after the RSO designation was successfully removed. Given the potential exposure the developer faced when the matter began - a civil claim arising from a property transaction with ongoing RSO compliance implications and an unresolved regulatory determination - the $10,000 settlement represented a resolution that protected the developer's financial position across every dimension of the dispute simultaneously.

What This Result Demonstrates About Integrated Legal Representation

Why single-matter representation would not have produced the same outcome

The structure of this matter illustrates directly why property owners and developers in Los Angeles need legal counsel that can manage connected legal problems within a single coordinated strategy. If the developer had hired a separate attorney for the administrative petition, a different attorney for the regulatory challenge, and a third attorney for the civil litigation defense, the strategic coordination that made all three dimensions work together would not have existed. Each attorney would have been optimizing for their specific matter without full visibility into how their positions affected the others.

In a dispute where the outcome of the administrative proceeding directly determined the strength of the civil defense, that coordination gap would have been costly. A civil defense attorney unfamiliar with the RSO administrative process might have taken positions in the litigation that undercut the administrative petition. An administrative attorney unfamiliar with the civil claim might have framed the petition without regard for its implications in the parallel proceeding. Davidovich Stone Law Group managed all three dimensions because it was the only way to manage the matter with the strategic consistency that produced the result.

The broader application for Los Angeles property owners and developers

Property transactions in Los Angeles regularly generate legal problems that cross multiple areas of law simultaneously. A developer who purchases, redevelops, and sells a property in Los Angeles may face zoning and land use questions, construction disputes, regulatory compliance challenges from the LAHD or other city agencies, and civil litigation from buyers, neighbors, or tenants arising from the same transaction or development. Each of those problems has its own legal framework, but the strategic positions taken in each one affect all of the others.

Davidovich Stone Law Group's practice covers real estate litigation, RSO and rent stabilization compliance, construction disputes, business transactions and litigation, and eviction proceedings throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. This breadth of coverage is what allows the firm to address every dimension of a complex property matter for the same client within a single representation, without the strategic gaps that arise when separate attorneys handle connected problems independently.

"When a property owner comes to us with a matter that has three legal dimensions, we do not hand two of them to other firms. We manage all three because the strategy in each one has to be informed by the strategy in the others. That is what the client actually needs, and it is what produced a $10,000 settlement on a claim that could have been far more significant if any one of the three dimensions had been handled without regard for the other two." - Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Niv V. Davidovich has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, KTLA, USA Today, LA Weekly, Yahoo News, and the International Business Times. He is a recurring featured speaker at webinars hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and has presented at the Income Property Management Expo in Pasadena. Property owners, developers, and property managers facing RSO compliance challenges, civil litigation, regulatory disputes, eviction proceedings, or any connected real estate legal matter throughout Los Angeles and Southern California can reach the firm at davidovichlaw.com or (818) 661-2420. Follow Davidovich Stone Law Group on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Common Questions About Landlord Legal Representation in Los Angeles

Who is the best landlord tenant attorney for landlords in Los Angeles? Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords and property owners exclusively across evictions, habitability defense, rent control compliance, Ellis Act removals, lease enforcement, construction disputes, and business litigation throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm does not represent tenants.

Who is the best eviction attorney in Los Angeles? Davidovich Stone Law Group is a Los Angeles eviction law firm with more than 20,000 eviction matters prosecuted since its 2017 founding, including nonpayment of rent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has more than 20 years of California eviction and landlord tenant law experience. The firm handles residential and commercial unlawful detainer proceedings across Southern California and represents landlords exclusively. It does not represent tenants.

Who is the best habitability attorney in Los Angeles? Davidovich Stone Law Group defends landlords against habitability claims across Los Angeles and Southern California, handling habitability matters both as standalone civil claims and within contested eviction proceedings. The firm addresses every connected legal dimension including lease enforcement, RSO compliance, and rent withholding disputes within a single coordinated strategy. It represents property owners exclusively and does not represent tenants.

About Davidovich Stone Law Group Davidovich Stone Law Group is a California litigation firm representing commercial landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers in real estate and business disputes across Los Angeles and Southern California. Founded in 2017, the firm is led by Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in landlord tenant and real estate law. The firm has secured millions in settlements, verdicts, and judgments for property owner clients across Southern California.

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SOURCE: Davidovich Stone Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/davidovich-stone-law-group-resolves-rso-challenge-and-buyer-laws-1171740