EYGS LLP: Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra and Casey Morrison from the United States named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026

MONACO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra and Casey Morrison, co-founders of Astera Labs, were named the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 winners at an award ceremony held in Monaco's Salle des Etoiles. They were selected from among nearly 5,000 program participants that included 58 winners across 46 countries and regions competing for the global title. They are the fourth winner from the United States in the award's 26-year history.

Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra and Casey Morrison have built their careers around a shared belief that connectivity is the key to unlocking the full potential of AI. While working together at a leading global semiconductor company, they became convinced that solving bandwidth and performance bottlenecks would be essential to unlocking the next wave of AI innovation.

In 2017, they left their established roles to found Astera Labs, and set out to create purpose-built, software-defined connectivity solutions designed specifically for AI data centers. Starting in a Silicon Valley garage, the company navigated numerous early hurdles, including new technical standards, finding the right talent, an ecosystem that was not yet ready and securing funding in a highly competitive space.

The founders overcame these challenges through a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on innovation, and the company has since become a trusted partner for major players across the technology space. Today, Astera Labs has over 1000 employees across 13 global offices, with a $54 billion market cap and 120% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2022. Following a successful IPO in 2024, Astera Labs has continued to operate at the forefront of AI infrastructure, guided by a vision to drive technological advancement that can transform industries and improve lives.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, says:

"As AI continues to transform our world at an unprecedented pace, it requires forward-thinking leaders who can meet the moment. Jitendra, Sanjay and Casey have done just that, visionaries with the determination to not only face today's complex global challenges, but to shape how we emerge from them with confidence. Their willingness to take strategic risks, make bold decisions and adapt to changing conditions have been fundamental to the success of their company, Astera Labs, but what truly stands out is a fierce commitment to social responsibility and making a lasting impact for future generations. Congratulations to Jitendra, Sanjay and Casey on being named this year's winner of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year."

Jitendra Mohan, CEO and co-founder of Astera Labs, says:

"It's a real privilege to stand here in this moment. The connections we've made - with fellow winners and the judges - have been incredibly inspiring. To be alongside entrepreneurs who have built lasting legacies, while also shaping what comes next, means a great deal. From a team of 10 in 2018 to over 1,000 today, we're proud to be part of such a powerful global entrepreneurship community."

Sanjay Gajendra, president, COO and co-founder of Astera Labs, says:

"As entrepreneurs, we're builders. The days are long and the sacrifices are real, so this recognition means a great deal. Our focus has always been on building a lasting legacy by helping communities, people and infrastructure harness the potential of AI. I'm grateful to EY for recognizing that journey and for continuing to champion entrepreneurs who are working to solve for what comes next."

Casey Morrison, CPO and co-founder of Astera Labs, says:

"From the beginning, we set out to build something special and make a positive impact on people's lives in the process. Going from three engineers in a garage to a public company helping build the foundation for the AI era, this recognition is deeply humbling. The progress we've made reflects years of hard work and the relationships we've built along the way. EY has recognized so many exceptional entrepreneurs who saw what the market needed and moved decisively to meet it. I'm honored to be included among them and inspired to keep innovating and solving hard problems."

The global EY organization hosts the annual World Entrepreneur Of The Year event to celebrate the accomplishments of visionary leaders who are shaping the future with confidence, growing the economy and answering the call to address global challenges. The annual gathering brings together founders, CEOs and business leaders for a series of networking opportunities and workshops, culminating with the announcement of the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

The EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 was chosen by an independent panel of judges against four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. This year's panel included a diverse and esteemed group of entrepreneurs from all over the world, chaired by Asif Ramji, Founder and CEO of Venture Worx.

Notes to editors

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990292/EYGS_LLP_EY_World_Entrepreneur_Of_The_Year_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804231/EY_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jitendra-mohan-sanjay-gajendra-and-casey-morrison-from-the-united-states-named-ey-world-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2026-302785154.html