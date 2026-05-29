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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 05:24 Uhr
55 Leser
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SMYTH IN CHICAGO IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

  • Smyth in Chicago is named The Best Restaurant in North America 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
  • Emeril Lagasse of Emeril's in New Orleans receives the SevenRooms Icon Award
  • Lysée's Eunji Lee in New York City wins North America's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona
  • North America's Best Sommelier Award, sponsored by Vik, goes to Aldo Sohm of Le Bernardin and Aldo Sohm Wine Bar in New York City
  • Corey Lee of Benu in San Francisco wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award
  • Atelier Crenn in San Francisco receives the Sustainable Restaurant Award
  • The Grey's Mashama Bailey in Savannah receives North America's Best Female Chef Award
  • Albi in Washington DC is the Highest Climber Award recipient, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee
  • Eight in Calgary takes home the Highest New Entry Award

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading culinary figures convened in New Orleans tonight for North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, where Smyth was named The Best Restaurant in North America. The ceremony at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel honored the second edition of the list along with several special award winners. The list spans 20 cities, including 14 restaurants from Canada and 36 from the United States, with 18 new entries joining the list this year.

Smyth, led by chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, is named No.1, rising from No.4 on the 2025 list. A personal approach to cooking, rooted in a network of growers and purveyors, transforms seasonal ingredients into a precise and ever-evolving tasting journey. Following in the ranking are Eight (No.2) in Calgary and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Lincoln.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The second edition of North America's 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region's dining scene. Congratulations to Smyth and to all the chefs and teams whose passion and creativity continue to push the industry forward."

John 'The Bajan Farmer' Jones has been named the Champions of Change Award winner, sponsored by illycaffè. Restaurant Pearl Morissette has been recognized with the Art of Hospitality Award, while Wildweed in Cincinnati is the recipient of the One To Watch Award, rounding out the pre-announced awards in the lead-up to this year's ceremony.

Media center:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990360/NA_50_Best_Restaurants_2026_awards.jpg
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989207/North_America_50_Best_Restaurants.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977725/50_Best_Restaurants_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smyth-in-chicago-is-named-no1-in-the-list-of-north-americas-50-best-restaurants-2026-302785231.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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