EZVIZ, a smart home brand driven by innovation, announced that it has received recognition from the distinguished Plus X Award as the Design Innovator 2026 in smart home technology. Having taken home two accolades with its flagship smart video doorphone HP7 and the smart entry family, the brand maintains a strong presence at the Plus X Award and has been selected by the jury as the winner in the smart home category this year. The award reaffirms EZVIZ's achievement in bridging users' genuine needs with cutting-edge innovation.

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EZVIZ has been recognised as the Design Innovator 2026 in smart home technology by the Plus X Award, receiving its third consecutive honor.

"Innovation is ingrained in our DNA, giving us the power to push smart home beyond limits," said Grant Chen, chief product officer at EZVIZ. "Users are EZVIZ's anchor, reminding us that technology ultimately is to serve people for a better life. That's why we can consistently design products with human care that are loved and trusted by families."

Always at the forefront, EZVIZ dares to ditch the bulky housings of traditional home cameras and creates products that sophisticatedly balance technology, aesthetics, and lifestyle. Shaped by this philosophy is the exemplary multi-lens series, which integrates interlinked pan-tilt cameras with AI-powered detection in a compact housing that blends naturally with its surroundings. Sticking to this approach, it has recently developed 4G-WiFi switching cameras, keeping pace with the growing desire to stay connected with nature.

Beyond smart cameras, this innovation and balance also usher EZVIZ smart entry into an advanced era with scalability and reliability. The solidest practice is the star lineup video doorphones that merge minimal design with cutting-edge local AI. Redefining intercoms with versatile functions and a refreshing visual language, EZVIZ's video doorphones feature a slim outdoor panel for palm vein and face unlocking and enhanced awareness, and an indoor screen doubling as a central hub for flexible management.

Probably the first in the industry to integrate interactive video screens for enhanced safety and communication, smart locks also embody EZVIZ's industry-leading design. Fitting in modern houses with its stylish appearance and refined materials, the flagship DL50FVS, for instance, enables facial recognition, remote access management, and two-way communication, ensuring seamless entry whenever needed. Intuitive comfort is further ensured by the easy-to-grab handle, allowing users to tilt it from either side without worrying about pinching their fingers.

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Contacts:

Charlene Li

lixiaolan15@ezviz.com