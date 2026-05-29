SMYTH IN CHICAGO IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

The highly anticipated list returns for its second edition to celebrate restaurants across the region
- Smyth in Chicago, Illinois, is named The Best Restaurant in North America 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
- Ranking includes restaurants from across 20 cities in the region
- Emeril Lagasse of Emeril's in New Orleans, Louisiana, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award
- Eunji Lee of Lysée in New York City wins North America's Best Pastry Chef Award 2026, sponsored by Valrhona
- North America's Best Sommelier Award 2026, sponsored by Vik, is presented to Aldo Sohm of Le Bernardin and Aldo Sohm Wine Bar in New York City
- Corey Lee of Benu in San Francisco, California, is announced the winner of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2026
- Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, California, receives the Sustainable Restaurant Award 2026
- Mashama Bailey from The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, receives North America's Best Female Chef Award 2026
- Albi in Washington DC is the winner of the Highest Climber Award for 2026, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee
- Eight in Calgary, Alberta takes home the Highest New Entry Award 2026
NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading figures from across the culinary world convened in New Orleans this evening for North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, where Smyth in Chicago, Illinois, was named The Best Restaurant in North America 2026. Hosted at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, the ceremony celebrated the breadth and excellence of the region's dining scene, with standout restaurants and industry leaders from across the region recognized both in the list's second edition and within the special and pre-announced award categories.
For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or see the bottom of this release.
Smyth, led by husband-and-wife chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, has been named The Best Restaurant in North America 2026, rising from No.4 on the inaugural 2025 list. What sets Smyth apart is its deeply personal approach to cooking, rooted in a tight network of growers and purveyors. The result is an ever-evolving tasting experience that feels both intimate and precise, and one in which each dish reflects the season of the time.
Set within a calm, minimalist space in Chicago, Smyth feels quietly immersive, with the focus kept firmly on the food. An open kitchen adds a sense of openness and connection between the guest and the kitchen team, and each course is designed to let the ingredients speak for themselves, resulting in food that feels refined, expressive, and closely tied to its surroundings.
Following Smyth in the top 10 is Eight (No.2) in Calgary, named The Best Restaurant in West Canada 2026, and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Lincoln, awarded The Best Restaurant in Central Canada 2026. Dakar NOLA (No.4) in New Orleans is awarded The Best Restaurant in South USA 2026, Mon Lapin (No.5) from Montreal is The Best Restaurant in East Canada 2026, and Albi (No.6) from Washington DC, is also recognized as The Best Restaurant in Northeast USA 2026. Atomix (No.7) in New York City, Quetzal (No.8) in Toronto, Tanière3 (No.9) in Quebec City, and César (No.10) in New York City complete the top 10. Overall, the list includes 14 restaurants from Canada and 36 from the United States.
Eighteen new restaurants join the 1-50 list this year, including Eight (No.2) in Calgary, Edulis (No.25) in Toronto, Avize (No.29) in Atlanta, Acamaya (No.30) in New Orleans, Addison by William Bradley (No.31) in San Diego, Sabayon (No.34) in Montreal, and AnnaLena (No.35) in Vancouver. From New York City, new entries include Kabawa (No.14), Torrisi (No.38), Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi (No.39), Semma (No.41), and Gramercy Tavern (No.43). Lastly, Pascual (No.42) in Washington DC, Sons & Daughters (No.45) in San Francisco, Somni (No.46) in Los Angeles, Wild Blue (No.47) in Whistler, The Pine (No.48) in Collingwood, and Diane's Place (No.50) in Minneapolis all make their debut on this year's list. This year also sees six new cities represented on the list: Atlanta, Calgary, Collingwood, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Whistler.
Faye Huggett, Director of Community for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The second edition of North America's 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the extraordinary diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region's dining scene. From pioneering dining institutions to bold new voices, the list reflects the depth and dynamism of North America's rich culinary landscape. Congratulations to Smyth, crowned The Best Restaurant in North America 2026, and to all the chefs and teams whose passion and creativity continue to push the industry forward."
In his hometown of New Orleans, Emeril Lagasse of Emeril's (No.20) has been awarded the SevenRooms Icon Award - one of eight special honors presented on the night - recognizing his lasting influence on American cuisine and hospitality, as he begins to pass the torch to his son, E.J. Lagasse, who is helping carry the restaurant's legacy forward. Emeril has played a defining role in bringing Creole and Cajun flavors to a global audience and shaping New Orleans' culinary identity.
Eunji Lee of Lysée in New York City has been named the winner of the North America's Best Pastry Chef Award 2026, sponsored by Valrhona. Known for her refined, contemporary style, she blends classical French technique with subtle Korean influences to create desserts that are both precise and visually striking. At Lysée, her work emphasizes balance, seasonality, and innovation, often through creative collaborations that push modern pastry forward.
North America's Best Sommelier Award 2026, sponsored by Vik, is presented to Aldo Sohm of Le Bernardin (No.13), and Aldo Sohm Wine Bar in New York City. Widely regarded as one of the world's leading sommeliers, Sohm is recognized for his exceptional expertise, precision, and ability to make wine both approachable and engaging for a broad audience.
Corey Lee of Benu (No.33) in San Francisco was announced as the winner of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2026, the only accolade voted for exclusively by fellow chefs. Widely respected within the global culinary community, Lee is recognized for his thoughtful, highly refined approach that blends Korean, Cantonese, and European technique, culture, and storytelling into a singular dining experience.
Atelier Crenn (No.44) has been named the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award 2026, recognizing its leadership in advancing environmentally responsible practices within fine dining. Under the direction of Dominique Crenn, the restaurant has embraced a holistic approach to sustainability - including prioritizing ethical sourcing and waste reduction, operating as a plastic-free establishment, and sourcing from Crenn's own Bleu Belle Farm, which follows regenerative agriculture practices.
Mashama Bailey of The Grey has been named the winner of the North America's Best Female Chef Award 2026. A defining voice in contemporary American cuisine, she is recognized for a narrative-driven approach that has helped make The Grey one of the country's most acclaimed restaurants, rooted in a nuanced exploration of Savannah's history. The award recognizes Bailey's enduring influence on the culinary landscape, as well as her ongoing role in broadening the cultural and historical dimensions of modern American dining.
Albi (No.6) is named the winner of the Highest Climber Award 2026, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, after rising 28 places since the inaugural list - an achievement that reflects its growing influence on both the regional and national dining scene. Eight (No.2) in Calgary is awarded Highest New Entry Award 2026, marking a standout debut that underscores its immediate impact within North America's culinary landscape and its emergence as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary dining.
John 'The Bajan Farmer' Jones, Director of Thirteen Acre Farms, has been named the Champions of Change Award winner for 2026, sponsored by illycaffè, for his work reducing Barbados' reliance on imported food by expanding local crop production and strengthening national food security. This award includes a financial donation to support and expand Jones's ongoing work. Additionally, Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Lincoln has been awarded the Art of Hospitality Award 2026, while Wildweed in Cincinnati is the recipient of the One To Watch Award for 2026, rounding out the three pre-announced awards in the lead-up to this year's ceremony.
The Voting Process
The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled from the votes of a 300-member Academy of regional restaurant industry experts, divided into eight sub-regions, each led by an independent Academy Chair. These Chairs-selected for their expertise-curate a balanced panel of chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, educators, and experienced diners, with at least 25% of members refreshed annually. Voters remain anonymous (except for Chairs), vote confidentially, and must include at least three restaurants outside their home region. To ensure integrity, no one may vote for restaurants in which they have financial or family ties, and neither 50 Best staff nor sponsors influence the results.
For additional information on North America's 50 Best Restaurants, visit https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica and follow along at @theworlds50best.
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EDITOR'S NOTES:
1-50 List:
Position
Name
City
1
Smyth
Chicago
2
Eight
Calgary
3
Restaurant Pearl Morissette
Lincoln
4
Dakar NOLA
New Orleans
5
Mon Lapin
Montreal
6
Albi
Washington DC
7
Atomix
New York
8
Quetzal
Toronto
9
Tanière3
Quebec City
10
César
New York
11
Kalaya
Philadelphia
12
Le Veau d'Or
New York
13
Le Bernardin
New York
14
Kabawa
New York
15
Le Violon
Montreal
16
SingleThread
Healdsburg
17
Published on Main
Vancouver
18
Jungsik
New York
19
Penny
New York
20
Emeril's
New Orleans
21
Chubby Fish
Charleston
22
Saison
San Francisco
23
Aska
New York
24
Moon Rabbit
Washington DC
25
Edulis
Toronto
26
Holbox
Los Angeles
27
Beba
Montreal
28
Mhel
Toronto
29
Avize
Atlanta
30
Acamaya
New Orleans
31
Addison by William Bradley
San Diego
32
Providence
Los Angeles
33
Benu
San Francisco
34
Sabayon
Montreal
35
AnnaLena
Vancouver
36
Corima
New York
37
Dogon by Kwame Onwuachi
Washington DC
38
Torrisi
New York
39
Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi
New York
40
Friday Saturday Sunday
Philadelphia
41
Semma
New York
42
Pascual
Washington DC
43
Gramercy Tavern
New York
44
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco
45
Sons & Daughters
San Francisco
46
Somni
Los Angeles
47
Wild Blue
Whistler
48
The Pine
Collingwood
49
Kato
Los Angeles
50
Diane's Place
Minneapolis
***
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About North America's 50 Best Restaurants
Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, and The World's 50 Best Hotels, 50 Best launched North America's 50 Best Restaurants in 2025, with the inaugural edition taking place in September in Las Vegas, U.S. The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list is created by the North America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 300 independent leaders from across the region, each selected for their expert opinion of the regional restaurant scene. The North America's 50 Best Restaurants event program - including a thought leadership forum, the awards ceremony, and unveiling of the list - provides a unique opportunity to unite restaurateurs, media, and experienced travelers and food connoisseurs at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion, and talent. The list is the first ranking of its kind to encompass the United States, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean.
About New Orleans & Company
New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans' tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote, and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social, and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure that New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @NewOrleansandCo.
About the main partner: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine-dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure, and well-being.
Our Partners:
- New Orleans & Company - Official Host Destination Partner
- S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - Main Partner & Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Restaurant in North America
- Estrella Damm - Official Beer Partner; sponsor of Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award
- SevenRooms - Official Booking Platform Partner; sponsor of SevenRooms Icon Award
- Doordash - Official Delivery Partner
- Valrhona - Official Chocolate Partner; sponsor of North America's Best Pastry Chef Award
- Aspire Lifestyles - Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of ceremonial scarves
- illycaffè - Official Coffee Partner; sponsor of Champions of Change Award
- Lee Kum Kee - Official Sauces & Condiments Partner; sponsor of Highest Climber Award
- Vik - Official Wine Partner; sponsor of North America's Best Sommelier Award
- Tequila Ocho - Official Tequila Partner
- Kaviari - Official Caviar Partner
- Blackwood Distilling - Official American Whiskey Partner
- Ora King Salmon - Official Salmon Partner
- Hennessy - Official Cognac Partner
- Cinco Jotas - Official Iberico Ham Partner
- The Columns Hotel - Official Venue Partner
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